Cyclingnews staff writer required – Bath, UK

(Image credit: Cycling News)

Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling web site, is looking for a staff writer to join its European editorial team in Bath.

The position requires applicants to have a keen interest and knowledge of competitive cycling, as well as editorial or writing experience with excellent English skills. The position will involve writing news, producing UCI and national level race reports, results, photos and features from the world of cycling. Familiarity with online production techniques, experience in journalism and attention to detail are important.

A second language is helpful but not essential. A strong knowledge of women’s international cycling is preferable.

The staff writer will be required to have familiarity with online production applications and basic HTML and could also be requested to attend major cycling events.

The primary responsibility of the role is the production of content for publication on Cyclingnews. The ability to handle the technical processes involved and an ability to communicate, often across various time zones are required.

The position involves regular liaison with production editors in all Cyclingnews offices across the globe. As Cyclingnews is a 24/7 daily news operation, the position will require regular weekend work, either at races or on production. The applicants must be flexible in their work schedule. However, the majority of work will be done during normal business hours on weekdays.

Deadline for applications is May 24, 2019.

For further information on the role and to apply, click here.