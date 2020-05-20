Cyclingnews online production editor required in North America
By Cyclingnews
Work on the world's leading cycling web site
Cyclingnews is looking for an online production editor based in North America. This is a remote position that requires regular weekend work.
Job Purpose
The duties for this position will be wide-ranging and will involve you in many aspects of the site’s production and operation, as well as the traffic growth and editorial qualities. You will report to and work closely with the Editor-in-Chief, and the team in North America.
Importantly, you will be a vital member of the editorial team, maximising your passion and strength in writing engaging news, reports and features.
This role is based remotely in USA – North America.
Key Responsibilities
You will ensure that the production of news pages, interviews and race coverage is carried out in a timely fashion.
You will need to liaise with the editorial team on a frequent basis to formulate strategy and planning of coverage for North American cycling coverage.
- Writing and co-ordinating of news
- Attending regular planning meetings
- Production of UCI and national level race results, plus reports and photography; as well as any national-level road racing remains paramount
- Attending cycling events as a Cyclingnews reporter and on-site producer, however, this will require planning ahead in the monthly work roster to ensure that daily production deadlines are met
- Working closely with Cyclingnews’ Editor-in-Chief and the rest of the North American team on a regular basis
- On-site and live race coverage when requested
- Regular weekend work at races and on production
What do I need to succeed?
- Strong editorial and writing skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent subbing skills and experience
- Experience in cycling media
- Knowledge and workings around SEO and Google Analytics
- Excellent time-management skills
Desirable
- A second language
- Knowledge in women’s cycling
- Video editing experience
- Bike tech knowledge in a writing capacity
Applicants for employment in the US must have work authorization that does not now or in the future require sponsorship of a visa for employment authorization in the United States and with Future.
About Future
Future’s editorial department is a highly innovative and fast-moving part of our business that is staffed by a combination of digital development specialists, highly skilled online journalists and business experts. Together they are developing new approaches to content creation and presentation that help audiences to discover the right products for their needs and buy them at the best prices – all this is underpinned by best-in-class, independent journalism, written by passionate experts.
For more information on benefits at Future and to apply, click here.
