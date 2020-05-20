Cyclingnews online production editor required in North America

Cyclingnews is looking for an online production editor based in North America. This is a remote position that requires regular weekend work.

Job Purpose

The duties for this position will be wide-ranging and will involve you in many aspects of the site’s production and operation, as well as the traffic growth and editorial qualities. You will report to and work closely with the Editor-in-Chief, and the team in North America.

Importantly, you will be a vital member of the editorial team, maximising your passion and strength in writing engaging news, reports and features.

This role is based remotely in USA – North America.

Key Responsibilities

You will ensure that the production of news pages, interviews and race coverage is carried out in a timely fashion.

You will need to liaise with the editorial team on a frequent basis to formulate strategy and planning of coverage for North American cycling coverage.

Writing and co-ordinating of news

Attending regular planning meetings

Production of UCI and national level race results, plus reports and photography; as well as any national-level road racing remains paramount

Attending cycling events as a Cyclingnews reporter and on-site producer, however, this will require planning ahead in the monthly work roster to ensure that daily production deadlines are met

Working closely with Cyclingnews’ Editor-in-Chief and the rest of the North American team on a regular basis

On-site and live race coverage when requested

Regular weekend work at races and on production

What do I need to succeed?

Strong editorial and writing skills

Excellent communication skills

Excellent subbing skills and experience

Experience in cycling media

Knowledge and workings around SEO and Google Analytics

Excellent time-management skills

Desirable

A second language

Knowledge in women’s cycling

Video editing experience

Bike tech knowledge in a writing capacity

Applicants for employment in the US must have work authorization that does not now or in the future require sponsorship of a visa for employment authorization in the United States and with Future.

About Future

Future’s editorial department is a highly innovative and fast-moving part of our business that is staffed by a combination of digital development specialists, highly skilled online journalists and business experts. Together they are developing new approaches to content creation and presentation that help audiences to discover the right products for their needs and buy them at the best prices – all this is underpinned by best-in-class, independent journalism, written by passionate experts.

