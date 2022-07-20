Cyclingnews is looking for a UK-based tech writer

Do you love cycling? Do you have a deep understanding of the latest products, technologies and trends? Do you have a passion for finding the best products, and a desire to share that knowledge with others? If so, we've got just the job for you.

We’re looking for a skilled and driven digital journalist with a keen interest in cycling and a talent for offering first-class buying advice to take on an exciting role working on Cyclingnews.com.

About the job

Reporting to the Tech Editor, you will be responsible for generating content that reviews, rates and recommends cycling products. From road bikes and wheelsets to saddles, groupsets and power meters. You will become one of the world’s foremost experts on what’s hot and what’s not!

These buyer’s guides, news and reviews are designed to provide essential information to people in the market to buy cycling products, so you should be a first-rate writer with up-to-date digital skills with a strong working knowledge of review formats and an obsessive knowledge of the world of cycling tech.

You’ll need to have your finger on the pulse to ensure the website is always up to date and, in many cases, ahead of the curve. Consequently, you’ll need to develop strong industry contacts; have fantastic organisational skills; a talent for writing sharp, quality content; strong SEO knowledge or the ability to learn quickly, as well as the ability to adapt while working in a fast-paced and ambitious environment.

Find out more and apply for the role here