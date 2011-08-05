Cyclingnews' guide to 2011 trainees
Young riders step up to the big leagues in August
Every August a crop of fresh young talent enters professional cycling as the professional teams take on their 'trainees' for the last part of the season.
The UCI rules allow teams to test out new riders for this time period, and give the riders a chance to show their abilities and fight for a highly covered professional contract.
For some riders, it's a chance to move up from the Continental ranks to the World Tour, but for others it is their first shot at the big leagues.
Keep an eye on these riders in the coming races to see the stars of the future.
A special thank you to Tomas Nilsson for compiling this list.
Professional Teams
AG2R La Mondiale
Axel Domont (Fra)
Yannick Martinez (Fra)
Mathieu Teychenne (Fra)
HTC-Highroad
Zakkari Dempster (Aus)
Lachlan Norris (Aus)
Lampre - ISD
Massimo Graziato (Ita)
Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)
Leopard Trek
Rudiger Selig (Ger)
Pro Team Astana
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz)
Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz)
Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz)
Rabobank Cycling Team
Jetse Bol (Ned)
Marc Goos (Ned)
Saxo Bank Sungard
Ran Margaliot (Isr)
Team RadioShack
George Bennett (NZl)
Dale Parker (Aus)
Evgeny Shalunov (Rus)
Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
Bertjan Lindeman (Ned)
Barry Markus (Ned)
Willem Wauters (Bel)
Professional Continental Teams
Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel)
Zico Waeytens (Bel)
Veranda's Willems - Accent
Dries Hollanders (Bel)
Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel)
Andalucia Caja Granada
Javier Chacon (Spa)
Roman Osuna Montes (Spa)
José Vega Aguilar (Spa)
Caja Rural
Paul Hendrik (Ned)
Jonathon Perdiguero (Spa)
Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa)
Geox-TMC
Maurizio Gorato (Ita)
Timo Thömel (Ger)
Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa)
Bretagne - Schuller
Warren Barguil (Fra)
Florian Mallegol (Fra)
Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
Romain Delalot (Fra)
Saur - Sojasun
Maxime Daniel (Fra)
Maxime Renault (Fra)
Etienne Tortelier (Fra)
Team Europcar
Morgan Lamoisson (Fra)
Yann Moritz (Fra)
Bryan Naulleau (Fra)
Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
Ettore Carlini (Ita)
Alessandro Mazzi (Ita)
Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
Team Netapp
Blaz Jarc (Slo)
Stefan Schäfer (Ger)
Colnago - CSF Inox
Enrico Battaglin (Ita)
Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
Christian Delle Stelle (Ita)
Acqua & Sapone
Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita)
Devid Tintori (Ita)
Androni Giocattoli
Matteo Di Serafino (Ita)
Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa)
Filippo Fortin (Ita)
Skil - Shimano
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe)
Sander Oostlander (Ned)
Philipp Ries (Ger)
Team Type 1 - Sanofi
Tyler Magner (USA)
Joey Rosskopf (USA)
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
Andrea Di Corrado (Ita)
Michele Nodari (Ita)
Davide Orrico (Ita)
Continental Teams:
Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
Jeroem Lepla (Bel)
Marco Polo Cycling Team
Reynard Butler (RSA)
Big Mat - Auber 93
Alliaume Leblond (Fra)
Théo Vimpere (Fra)
Roubaix Lille Metropole
Boris Zimine (Fra)
Seven Stones
Fabian Schnaidt (Ger)
Miche - Guerciotti
Andrea Girardini (Ita)
Mattia Melchiori (Ita)
WIT
Andrea Zanetti (Ita)
Bridgestone Anchor
Eiichi Hirai (Jpn)
Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
André Benoit (Ger)
Julien Masson (Fra)
Cyclingteam Jo Piels
Stefan Poutsma (Ned)
Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)
Fredrik S Galta (Nor)
Atlas Personal
Gabriel Chavanne (Swi)
Simon Pellaud (Swi)
Price Your Bike
Felix Baur (Swi)
Amore & Vita
Nicolas Francesconi (Ita)
Women's Teams:
Garmin - Cervelo
Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)
