Cyclingnews' guide to 2011 trainees

Image 1 of 2 Points classification leader Jetse Bol (Rabobank Continental Team) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 2 Zak Dempster on the attack with 20 to go. (Image credit: Larry Hickmott - VeloUK.net)

Every August a crop of fresh young talent enters professional cycling as the professional teams take on their 'trainees' for the last part of the season.

The UCI rules allow teams to test out new riders for this time period, and give the riders a chance to show their abilities and fight for a highly covered professional contract.

For some riders, it's a chance to move up from the Continental ranks to the World Tour, but for others it is their first shot at the big leagues.

Keep an eye on these riders in the coming races to see the stars of the future.

A special thank you to Tomas Nilsson for compiling this list.

Professional Teams

AG2R La Mondiale

Axel Domont (Fra)

Yannick Martinez (Fra)

Mathieu Teychenne (Fra)

HTC-Highroad

Zakkari Dempster (Aus)

Lachlan Norris (Aus)

Lampre - ISD

Massimo Graziato (Ita)

Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)

Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)

Leopard Trek

Rudiger Selig (Ger)

Pro Team Astana

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)

Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz)

Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz)

Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz)

Rabobank Cycling Team

Jetse Bol (Ned)

Marc Goos (Ned)

Saxo Bank Sungard

Ran Margaliot (Isr)

Team RadioShack

George Bennett (NZl)

Dale Parker (Aus)

Evgeny Shalunov (Rus)

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Bertjan Lindeman (Ned)

Barry Markus (Ned)

Willem Wauters (Bel)

Professional Continental Teams

Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel)

Zico Waeytens (Bel)

Veranda's Willems - Accent

Dries Hollanders (Bel)

Kevin Van Den Noortgate (Bel)

Andalucia Caja Granada

Javier Chacon (Spa)

Roman Osuna Montes (Spa)

José Vega Aguilar (Spa)

Caja Rural

Paul Hendrik (Ned)

Jonathon Perdiguero (Spa)

Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa)

Geox-TMC

Maurizio Gorato (Ita)

Timo Thömel (Ger)

Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa)

Bretagne - Schuller

Warren Barguil (Fra)

Florian Mallegol (Fra)

Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Romain Delalot (Fra)

Saur - Sojasun

Maxime Daniel (Fra)

Maxime Renault (Fra)

Etienne Tortelier (Fra)

Team Europcar

Morgan Lamoisson (Fra)

Yann Moritz (Fra)

Bryan Naulleau (Fra)

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

Ettore Carlini (Ita)

Alessandro Mazzi (Ita)

Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)

Team Netapp

Blaz Jarc (Slo)

Stefan Schäfer (Ger)

Colnago - CSF Inox

Enrico Battaglin (Ita)

Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)

Christian Delle Stelle (Ita)

Acqua & Sapone

Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita)

Devid Tintori (Ita)

Androni Giocattoli

Matteo Di Serafino (Ita)

Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa)

Filippo Fortin (Ita)

Skil - Shimano

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe)

Sander Oostlander (Ned)

Philipp Ries (Ger)

Team Type 1 - Sanofi

Tyler Magner (USA)

Joey Rosskopf (USA)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Andrea Di Corrado (Ita)

Michele Nodari (Ita)

Davide Orrico (Ita)

Continental Teams:

Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

Jeroem Lepla (Bel)

Marco Polo Cycling Team

Reynard Butler (RSA)

Big Mat - Auber 93

Alliaume Leblond (Fra)

Théo Vimpere (Fra)

Roubaix Lille Metropole

Boris Zimine (Fra)

Seven Stones

Fabian Schnaidt (Ger)

Miche - Guerciotti

Andrea Girardini (Ita)

Mattia Melchiori (Ita)

WIT

Andrea Zanetti (Ita)

Bridgestone Anchor

Eiichi Hirai (Jpn)

Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de

André Benoit (Ger)

Julien Masson (Fra)

Cyclingteam Jo Piels

Stefan Poutsma (Ned)

Sparebanken Vest - Ridley

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor)

Fredrik S Galta (Nor)

Atlas Personal

Gabriel Chavanne (Swi)

Simon Pellaud (Swi)

Price Your Bike

Felix Baur (Swi)

Amore & Vita

Nicolas Francesconi (Ita)

Women's Teams:

Garmin - Cervelo

Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger)

