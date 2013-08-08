Cyclingnews Forums back online
Forum safe to use
We're pleased to announce that the forum is now back on line.
As you may know, we had to unexpectedly close the forum. This was done as a precaution due to a potential vulnerability found in the software that the forum uses. We felt it was safest to keep the forum closed until we were satisfied that the vulnerability in the software was dealt with.
We are happy that the forum is safe to use.
Thanks for all your patience.
