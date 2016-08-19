Cyclingnews alumnus Abrahams dies aged 32

Ben Abrahams and his partner Kate (Image credit: Abrahams family)

Former Cyclingnews editor Ben Abrahams was killed in a car crash while driving near his home in Aberdeen last week. He was 32 and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Abrahams, who was an avid cyclist, worked for Cyclingnews from 2006 through 2008, but had since moved onto a successful career as an engineer.

Then-Cyclingnews owner Gerard Knapp remembered Abrahams:

"Ben Abrahams joined Cyclingnews as an online editor in November 2006, after answering an advertisement for new editorial staff from his home in Scotland," Knapp wrote to Cyclingnews.

"The catch was that the new job was based in Sydney, but this presented as an ideal opportunity for Ben to come to Sydney on a working holiday and off he went, with no firm prospects other than a 'sure, drop in when you arrive' opening.

"Needless to say, his enthusiasm and love of cycling scored him the job, as well as showing a fair degree of initiative. He quickly integrated into the widely-flung editorial team that produced Cyclingnews daily content back in the day, easily linking up with editors on two other continents and multiple time zones with aplomb.

"He stayed on the CN editorial team for the next two years, making a great contribution every time he was at the keyboard or out on the road, but he eventually moved on to follow up on his engineering qualifications. Ben had an incredible daily output of great content for the site, and really understood the sport. He was a key part of the team during one of its busiest times and was highly respected and liked among his colleagues. The news of his passing in such tragic circumstances is terribly sad. I can only pass on my deepest condolences to his wife, children, family and friends."

The entire staff of Cyclingnews extends its sincere condolences to Abrahams' friends and family.