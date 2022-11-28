Cyber Monday AirPods deal sees best-ever discount on brand-new Apple AirPods Pro 2 headphones

The white earbuds from Apple are the most iconic earbuds on the market. They also, of course, work better with an iPhone than anything else out there. The modern version has been wireless since 2019 and today, there are three choices in the AirPods lineup. We know these are popular gifts for loved ones, and maybe for ourselves as well so we've been on the hunt for the best deals this weekend and stumbled across a few Cyber Monday AirPods deals that you cannot miss.

Three Cyber Monday AirPods deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): 20% off USA: $249 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

UK: £249 £229 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Airpods Pro are the Goldilocks choice that's comfortable, stays put even during a workout, and has some great features. The second generation is the latest model, launched only a couple of months ago, and these are the best discounts we've seen so far. Both deals are from Amazon both in the US and UK.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): 20% off USA: $249 $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This is the same deal as Amazon above, but if you happen to live near a Best Buy store you might want to take advantage of the instant gratification that comes from same-day pickup.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): 6% off



USA: $179 $169 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

UK: £179 £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab)Even though the 3rd generation Airpods have been out longer than the Airpods Pro, they aren't seeing discounts as large. Despite that, there is a discount available and they seem to be popular. In the US they are getting tough to find at all.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: 18% off



USA: $549 $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

UK: £549 £525.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab)If you care about sound quality above all else, then the Airpods Max and with their over-the-head style and larger drivers are what you want. In the US they are seeing discounts at Amazon almost as large as the Airpods Pro.

As you start shopping you will need to decide which of the options makes the most sense for you. At the bottom of the lineup is the third-generation AirPods that look the most like the original wired EarPods. Step up to the next level and you gain a host of features with the second-generation Airpods Pro 2. The final option is the Apple Airpods Max for those who prefer an over-the-ear option.

We've included a few options for the best Apple Airpods deals here but if you are looking for other options be sure to check out our larger Cyber Monday Headphones deals.

There is no doubt that Apple headphones are iconic and a great choice for anyone with an iPhone. The best discounts right now are also on Apple Airpods Pro which are the best choice for using while riding your bike. If you want to see alternatives with an eye towards the larger ecosystem of the best headphones for cycling be sure to check out our best headphones for cycling buyers guide.

