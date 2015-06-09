Critérium du Dauphiné team time trial start times

Image 1 of 4 Team Sky in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Lampre-Merida recon the team time trial course (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 4 Bora-Argon 18 on the way to winning the TTT in Trentino (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 4 Orica-GreenEdge celebrates their TTT win in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Critérium du Dauphiné's stage 3 team time trial will get underway with FDJ the first team to leave the start house at 13:15 CET in Roanne. The 24.5km stage finishes in Montagny with a time check in Perreux after 14km. Teams will set out on the course at three-minute intervals.

Race leader Peter Kennaugh and Team Sky will be the last team on the course at 14:15 CET.

Not by chance, Tuesday’s stage is of similar length to the team time trial at the Tour de France next month. Stage 9 from Vannes to Plumelec brings teams over a rolling 28-kilometre course in Brittany, a test that will be all the more difficult because it comes so much later in the Tour than normal.

In team time trials this season, Team Sky won at the Tour de Romandie, Bora-Argon 18 sprang a surprise at the Giro del Trentino time trial, while Orica-GreenEdge emerged victorious at the Giro d'Italia last month. CCC Sprandi Polkowice, who are not racing the Dauphiné, won the Coppi e Bartali TTT in March. Adverse weather conditions saw the team time trial cancelled and replaced by an individual test against the clock at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The last team time trial held at the Critérium du Dauphiné was in 1980 with the Miko-Mercier team winning the stage.

Team time trial start times (All times CET):