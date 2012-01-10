Corti still aiming for Tour, Vuelta after Giro d'Italia miss

Image 1 of 2 The jersey of the Colombia-Coldeportes team. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Outside the Coldeportes facility in Bogota. (Image credit: Alex Hinds)

Claudio Corti's professional continental Team Colombia Coldeportes may not have scored an invitation to the Giro d'Italia, but spots in RCS Sports' other WorldTour races were welcomed by the team.

The Italian race organisers today announced that Colombia Coldeportes has been awarded wildcard invitations to the 2012 Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-Sanremo, Strade Bianche and Giro di Lombardia, with the Grand Tour the only of RCS Sports events not to include the team.

"Having the opportunity to race in three WorldTour races in our very first season, we will get a chance to show off right away at the Tirreno-Adriatico, and to take part to some great Classics like Sanremo and Lombardia," Corti said. "It is a good achievement for a new team, as we apparently managed to win people's sympathy and consideration in such a short term".

The team boasts Giro stage winners Victor Hugo Pena and Luis Felipe Laverde, former U23 champion Fabio Duarte and a host of all-Colombian talent, and while it was not chosen for the Giro, Corti still is aiming to put the team into a Grand Tour this season.

"I can't deny I was hoping for a spot at the Giro," Corti said. "Colombia Coldeportes' project is very important for the future of cycling, for its growth and development in a new continent, and for the valuable addition these great climbers can prove to be to any race.

"It's a shame we can't be at the start of the Corsa Rosa this year... and we still believe in our chances for a start at the Tour de France or at the Vuelta a Espana in 2012".