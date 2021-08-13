Coquard joins Cofidis on two-year deal

Cofidis have announced the arrival of sprinter Bryan Coquard on a two-year deal from ProTeam B&B Hotels p/b KTM.

The 29-year-old joins after a four-year spell at his 'home' Breton-based team B&B Hotels, and off the back of a so-far winless 2021 season.

"It's a great joy to join the Cofidis team," he said in a team-issued press release. "I am very happy, enthusiastic and eager for the adventure to begin. It wasn't an easy choice, especially since everyone knows my attachment to B&B Hotels, where I've been present since the creation of the team.

"At 29 years old, I wanted to compete in an ambitious program, and the discussions I had with [general manager] Cédric Vasseur convinced me to join. I really want to race in prestigious races like Milan-San Remo, Amstel Gold Race, and the Tour de France.

"I will also try to bring my spirit to the team, contributing to the atmosphere in the group while being determined to achieve our goals."

Coquard has been linked to the French WorldTour squad for some time as a replacement for Elia Viviani, who has three wins to his name during two years with the team.

However, Directeur Sportif Roberto Damiani has said that the Italian might stay if a reduced salary can be agreed.

Vasseur said that the team will look to Coquard for leadership in sprints and Classics. He has 45 career wins to his name, including the 4 Jours de Dunkerque and the Boucles de la Mayenne, though has yet to win at WorldTour level.

"It's a great joy and satisfaction to welcome Bryan to Cofidis for the next two seasons. We hope to support him so that he can regain his best level of 2016.

"I am convinced that Bryan is in his best years and that he will be a new powerhouse for our team. He wanted to return to the UCI WorldTour again, and we will rely on him not only in the sprint finishes but also in the Classics."