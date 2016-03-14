Cookson to seek second and final term as UCI President in 2017

Image 1 of 5 The UCI president Brian Cookson with British Cycling president Bob Howden for the Hon Kong handover for the 2017 Worlds (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 2 of 5 UCI President Brian Cookson talks a journalist at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 UCI President Brian Cookson was at the race today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 UCI President Brian Cookson was at the team presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 UCI president Brian Cookson and newly crowned world champion Peter Sagan (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Brian Cookson has confirmed that he will seek re-election for a second and final term as UCI president when his current four-year tenure expires in 2017. The Briton was elected UCI president at the Florence Worlds in 2013, beating incumbent Pat McQuaid at the end of a bitterly-fought campaign.

Cookson announced his intention to seek a new mandate when he addressed delegates at the annual congress of the European Cycling Union (UEC) in Lisbon on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the UEC said: "The President, Brian Cookson praised the work carried out in the fight against doping and [said] that cycling had regained its credibility since he took over. He informed member National Federations that he intended to apply for another and final mandate of 4 years as President of the Union Cycliste Internationale."

UEC president David Lappartient, meanwhile, announced that he would stand for election for another term at the helm of the European cycling body. The Frenchman is also president of the French cycling federation, a vice-president of the UCI and president of the Professional Cycling Council (PCC).

According to the UEC statement released on Monday, both Cookson and Lappartient "both reaffirmed their wish to find a solution to the dispute between the parties involved in the World Tour and will work together to solve this."

As part its stand-off with the UCI over the proposed reforms of the WorldTour, due for implementation in 2017, Tour de France organiser ASO has said that it will withdraw its events from next year's WorldTour in protest.

Lappartient was involved in developing the reforms, but then voted against the reforms proposals presented at a PCC meeting last June. "I'm 90 per cent in favour of them but first we need to decide what is an open system and then we can approve the document," he told Cyclingnews at the time.