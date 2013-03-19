Contest: Win custom kit of your own design from Santini

The Santini company's headquarters in Bergamo, Italy. (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Procycling has teamed up with Italian clothing manufacturer Santini to offer one lucky reader the chance to win custom designed cycling kit – shorts, jersey and mitts – for themselves and nine of their teammates. Procycling spent last year riding in Santini’s custom Sleek kit – the same clothing that GreenEdge raced in.

You can design the custom clothing for your club, team or just your friends, starting with a completely blank canvas. The kit could be for your next race event, sportive, charity ride or office team.

The competition is really easy to enter: Just download the design template from the Santini website (link below) and then let your creativity run wild. Choose the colours, graphics and logos.

For extra inspiration, check out the Santini website (www.santinisms.it) for their design look-book and suggested ideas.

We will choose the winning design in collaboration with Mr Santini himself. The custom kit will then be made at the Santini factory in Bergamo, Italy.

Entry: Go to the Santini website (www.santinisms.it/en/teamup-comp2013), download the design template and design your jersey and shorts. Email the design to procycling@futurenet.com using ‘Santini Team Up’ as the subject line.

The closing date for entries is Friday, March 29, 2013.