Contest: Win a trip to the Dubai Tour

Image 1 of 7 The Dubai Tour winner's tropy (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 7 Vincenzo Nibali headed out to Dubai for the 2015 route presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 The route map for the 2015 Dubai Tour (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 4 of 7 Stage 1 of the 2015 Dubai Tour (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 5 of 7 Stage 2 of the 2015 Dubai Tour (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 6 of 7 Stage 3 of the 2015 Dubai Tour (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 7 of 7 Stage 4 of the 2015 Dubai Tour (Image credit: RCS Media Group )

Cyclingnews and Dubai Sports Council have teamed up to bring you a fantastic chance to go and watch the Dubai Tour next month. Enter our competition now to have the chance of travelling to one of the world's most eagerly anticipated races to watch the stars of the cycling world during the four-day event taking place February 4-7, 2015.

The competition winner and one guest will be flown to Dubai and put up at the Dubai Tour’s expense for five nights (February 3-7 inclusive) and both be given a VIP pass for the event. Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali, Philippe Gilbert and Mark Cavendish are all expected at the second edition of the race.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize all you need to do answer the following question: Who won the 2014 Dubai Tour. Email your answer to dubaitourcompetition@gmail.com and one winner will be drawn at random from those who correctly answer the question. The closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm GMT on Friday 16 January 2015. By submitting your answer to the email address above, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of the competition below.

Terms and conditions

1. Promoter is: Immediate Media

2. Entrants may be worldwide but must be aged 18 years or older, excluding the Promoter's employees. Guest must be aged 18 years or older.

3. By entering, you agree to be bound by all the rules of the promotion.

4. Only one entry/ies per person allowed.

5. No responsibility accepted for lost, delayed, ineligible or fraudulent entries.

6. Data collected when you enter the promotion will be not used by the Promoter.

7. Closing date for entries is 11.59pm on Friday 16 January 2015.

8. One winning entries will be chosen at random from all eligible entries.

9. Winners will be notified by Monday 19th January.

10. The draw is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

11. Promoter will offer the prize to a runner-up if the winner does not respond within 48 hours of notification.

12. Cost of flights to Dubai for two persons (winner and guest) are included, two VIP tickets to the Dubai Tour, accommodation for winner and guest. Place and location of accommodation to be decided at the Dubai Tour’s discretion. Breakfast each day is included. Connecting travel to and from airport(s) is not included, all other expenses including additional meals are not included .

13. It is the responsibility of the competition winner and guest to won a valid passport and valid travel insurance for the trip

14. Failure to attend on the travel dates supplied does not entitle the winner or guest to another prize, and the Promoter may substitute the winner in such circumstances.

15. The Promoter is responsible for the first part of the competition which is the publication and the adjudication of the competition. All other facilities connected with the provision of the prize are the responsibility of Dubai Sports Council.

