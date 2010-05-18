Contador to skip Spanish national road race

Alberto Contador (Astana) was on fire today (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)

Alberto Contador will once again not ride the Spanish national road championships as he prepares to defend his 2009 Tour de France title.

Coming a week before the start of the Tour in Amsterdam, Contador cited the course scheduled for the 226.4km road race (June 27) as the reason for his decision not to compete, although he indicated that he is likely to defend his 2009 Spanish time trial title on June 24.

“The road race is ruled out since the route is flat and usually run on quite dangerous roads,” the Astana rider said on the Spanish Eurosport broadcast of the Giro d'Italia on Monday. “Most likely I will race the time trial.”

Last year, he claimed the Spanish national time trial title. It was the first national championship victory in his eight-year career.

The 27-year-old's last race was Liège-Bastogne-Liège the end of April. After a racing break, he has resumed training and is now preparing for the Tour de France, which he hopes to win for the third time. His next race with be the Dauphiné Libéré, June 6-13. Contador said he will go that race “relaxed”, with his main focus on the Tour three weeks later.