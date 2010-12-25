Contador says 2011 will be a historic year

Alberto Contador shares a joke with Peter Cossins at the Tour of Algarve (Image credit: Procycling)

Alberto Contador won't be having his “best Christmas” this year, but is looking forward to a better year in 2011. The three-time Tour de France winner used his Twitter profile to thank his fans and new team, and proclaim good things for the coming year.

“This will not be my best Christmas, or the quietest,” he Tweeted. “I hope that in 2011 coherence, ethics and truth prevail to do justice,”

Later, he wrote, “Thank you very much for your great support, you are amazing! Also thanks to by team, Saxo Bank-SunGard, for its confidence.”

He finished by saying, “Next year will be HISTORIC. Where there's a will there's a way! Merry Christmas all!!!”

The 28-year-old had a highly successful year, winning the Volta ao Algarve, Paris-Nice and the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, before going on to his third victory in the Tour de France. Thereafter things came to crashing halt when it was announced that he had tested positive on the second rest day for Clenbuterol.

Contador claimed that the positive results came not from doping but from eating contaminated meat. The Spanish cycling federation is expected to rule on his case within the next few weeks. Regardless of how they rule, the decision is expected to be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.