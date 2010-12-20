Contador denies link to Madrid doping suspect

Alberto Contador is about to get wet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador has denied having any kind of professional link with Madrid Cycling Federation president Javier Fernández Alba, who is currently under investigation as part of a doping inquiry.

According to Spanish tabloid magazine Interviú, Fernández Alba has been accused of a crime against sporting law by a court in the northern Spanish province of Asturias. The case stems from a positive test for nandrolone by world veteran cycling champion Francisco José Prieto. Fernández Alba is reported to be under investigation for supplying Prieto with doping products.





In the statement, Contador denied that Fernández Alba had ever acted as his manager or coach. “I have never had a professional relationship with this man and do not know where the centre is that he directs,” said Contador.