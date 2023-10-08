Connor Swift shows his Gravel credentials with third at World Championships

Britain’s Connor Swift poured cold water over his head after finishing third in the UCI Gravel World Championships, admitting it was one of the hardest race days he has ever experienced.

“I think so…” the British Ineos Grenadiers rider told Cyclingnews and other media with fatigue, after crossing the finish line in Pieve di Soligo after almost five hours and 167.7 km of racing.

“I thought I was on a good day but it was full gas when the three of us got away. Then they dropped me far out and so I went as deep as I could to get a medal. I’m nailed but I’m happy with third.”

“It was a selective race early on, due to the single track parts and the high speeds. It was a super tough day. When I was dropped I could push a high constant power but never more than 500 watts to hold them on the climbs.”

In May Swift won the Gralloch gravel race in Scotland, which is part of the UCI Gravel World Series. He is part of Ineos Grenadiers Classics squad and often opts to train his gravel bike when at home.

His bronze medal and performance in Italy proved he has multiple talents beyond just WorldTour road racing. He hopes to do more gravel racing in the future.

“It’s nice to mix up the disciplines. It’s good for our sponsors and the sport. Gravel is developing quickly and it’s good fun,” he said.

“I want to be a diverse kind of rider, someone who can do well on the road, gravel and anything in between.”

Swift has perhaps to still fully embrace the spirit of gravel. Instead of drinking a beer with other riders beyond the finish area, he dashed from the race to the airport for an evening flight home, admitting his only after-party and end of season celebration would be a big block of Toblerone chocolate on the plane.