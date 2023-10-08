Crashes and punctures wreck Wout van Aert’s Gravel World Championships ambitions
Belgian’s 2023 season ends with disappointment in the Veneto
Wout van Aert’s hopes of winning the UCI Gravel World title were wrecked mid-race after a crash and second mechanical problem left him several minutes behind the lead group.
Van Aert was one of the big-name favourites for the second edition of the Gravel World Championships in the Veneto region of northern Italy and was hoping to end his 2023 season with a rainbow jersey after a long series of prestigious but ultimately frustrating second places.
The Jumbo-Visma rider was mobbed by the Italian gravel fans at the start when he emerged from the team bus. He admitted he was nervous before the start but had a place on the front row of the start grid.
He was well-placed after an opening lap of the Le Bandie lake and then was part of an early selection of 25 riders. A first mechanical problem saw Van Aert dropped but he chased back on and was part of a group of 60 riders that went through the finish area Pieve di Soligo after 46 km.
However, a second problem proved more serious and cost Van Aert several minutes. At one point it was reported that he was 9:00 down on the front group and that his timing chip could have been damaged. However, Jumbo-Visma confirmed he had crashed and suffered a second mechanical problem. A photograph captured him repairing a front puncture.
After 96 km, at the second time through Pieve di Soligo, Van Aert was in a small chase group timed at almost 8:00. He took a bidon from a Jumbo-Visma soigneur and rode on but his hopes of a world title were over, as was his 2023 racing season.
🇮🇹 #Veneto2023Bad luck for Wout again, as he trails by a big margin after a crash. 😞90 kilometres left in the race. pic.twitter.com/okJyAOYGGwOctober 8, 2023
