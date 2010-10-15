Di Luca free to race after CONI reduce ban

Danilo Di Luca (LPR Brakes) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Anti-Doping Tribunal of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has announced the reduction of Danilo Di Luca's doping suspension from two years to nine months and seven days, due to the cyclist's collaboration in several ongoing doping investigations. CONI effectively set Di Luca free to race as of today, as the first suspension started on July 22, 2009.

Di Luca had returned two positive tests for EPO CERA at the Giro d'Italia that year, where he finished second overall. One month ago, Di Luca's lawyers asked to have the ban reduced based on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code for collaboration, which allows for a suspension reduction if an athlete helps investigators to uncover other violations.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Di Luca has been collaborating extensively with the anti-doping authorities in recent months, contributing to several ongoing investigations.

The 2007 Giro d'Italia winner and Classics specialist is rumoured to return to racing with Mauro Gianetti's new Geox team, which has already signed such high-profile riders as Denis Menchov and Carlos Sastre.

It is Di Luca's second doping suspension after he was already banned for three months in 2007 for being linked to the Oil for Drugs affair. CONI also announced that his initial fine of 280,000 Euro was being reduced to 106,400 Euro.