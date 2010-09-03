Compton to start Worlds cross country despite injury

Image 1 of 6 Katie Compton (United States) gets some medical attention after the team relay. (Image credit: Mark Legg) Image 2 of 6 Clean up is not so fun. (Image credit: Mark Legg) Image 3 of 6 Katie Compton (United States) shows off her wound after the team relay (Image credit: Mark Legg) Image 4 of 6 Katie Compton (United States) after the finish of the team relay. (Image credit: Mark Legg) Image 5 of 6 Katie Compton finishes off the team relay for Team USA (Image credit: Mark Legg) Image 6 of 6 Katie Compton (United States) would require some stitches in her arm. She also injured her knee in a crash in the team relay. (Image credit: Mark Legg)

Despite a nasty crash on Wednesday during the team relay, Katie Compton will take to the start line in the elite women's cross country world championship on Saturday. She went down while racing the anchor leg for the USA team relay, which finished ninth.

Compton crashed while riding the notoriously difficult rocky drop. With her front wheel, she hit a rock that had rolled onto the course. Her front end went out from under her and she landed on the sharp rocks. A laceraction on her elbow required stitches from the US team's medical staff. She also lacerated her knee, which cut into the bursa.

Walking and riding were difficult one day after the crash and her start in the cross country was uncertain, but on Friday morning, Compton optimistically reported she was feeling much better.

"I seem to be doing better now and will race tomorrow," sad Compton to Cyclingnews. "I'm just not sure about how hard I'll be able to push on the pedals. Today is much better than yesterday and it's early yet, so that is a good sign."

"I've just been taking it easy and recovering since the relay, and I was planning to do that anyway, so that it hasn't affected my prep too much. A little forced rest at this point won't hurt. My knee is still sore but I don't think it will be bad for too much longer."

Compton predicted a hard race. "The course is tougher than it looks and the dust makes things techy in a different way since the corners aren't as predictable as they were a few days ago. I think it has a good mix of technical rocks and roots and climbing, which will make for an exciting race."

The elite women will race the cross country world championship at 11:00 am local time (EDT) on Saturday. Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for live coverage of the women's race and the subsequent men's race at 2:00 pm.