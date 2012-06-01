Compton and Rabobank-Giant part ways

Image 1 of 4 Katherine Compton (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 US Cyclo-cross Champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 Katie Compton (USA) is one of the pre-race favorites (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 4 Katherine Compton (Rabobank Giant Offroad Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Katie Compton is no longer a member of the Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team. The American, who has been juggling racing both the international cyclo-cross and mountain bike seasons, has decided to stop doing international mountain bike races and will focus her efforts on the 2012-2013 cyclo-cross season.

Earlier in the week, Rabobank-Giant had announced in a press release that Compton was no longer a member of the squad.

"The team and I decided it would be best to part ways early since I was struggling to ride well on both the mountain bike and the 'cross bike and simply realized I can't do both as well as I liked," said Compton to Cyclingnews.

"The Off-Road team is more focused on MTB, and I am a better 'cross racer so we decided that I need to focus my energies on 'cross and move on from World Cup mountain bike racing. I don't plan to race mountain bike World Cups anymore, but will do some domestic mountain bike racing and choose races that fit in with my preparation for 'cross."

Compton added that she will skip US Mountain Bike Nationals this year in Sun Valley, Idaho, and that she and her partner Mark have plans to travel to New Zealand for a few 'cross races and 'cross clinics in an effort to grow the discipline in New Zealand.

"Right now I am taking some much needed down time and getting some rest and recovery after a few super hectic and busy seasons," said Compton.

She will race a full 'cross season with a to-be-determined team. "Right now I haven't signed with a new team but am working on it and confident something will develop soon."

Compton was named to the US Olympic Long Team last November and had planned to race the spring MTB World Cups, not long after the end of the 'cross season.

"As for my spring mountain bike campaign, those races certainly weren't at the top of my all-time list," she said. "My fitness wasn't where it needed to be, and I was sick for the first two races, so I got off to a mediocre start. After starting slow and still not feeling well, the team and I decided it may be best to pull the plug and skip the third and fourth rounds of the World Cup."

"I've struggled to feel well on the bike for awhile now and knew something had to change, otherwise I would continue to feel badly and not ride well. It's hard to go from one season to the next without a proper break from racing and pushing your body both physically and mentally."

With a "difficult decision" behind her, Compton is looking forward to focusing her energy on the 'cross season. "I think it's the best decision for the long run," she said.