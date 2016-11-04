Compton and Hyde lead US Pro CX Calendar at halfway point

Image 1 of 6 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) takes the inaugural victory at Thompson Speedway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 6 US Champion Katie Compton (Trek Panache) signing autographs for some children after the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 6 Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) taking the win at Devou Park (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 6 Kerry Werner (Kona) racing solidly in fourth position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 6 Curtis White (Cannondale) wins the U23 Pan Am Continental Championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 6 Emma White (Cannondale) got gapped by Noble towards the end of the race and had to settle for second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek-Panache) lead the men's and women's individual standings at the halfway point of USA Cycling's Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar, a 44-event series that runs from September through December.

With 23 events completed, Hyde leads Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team) by 202 points and teammate Curtis White by 243. Maxxis-Shimano's Danny Summerhill is fourth, 251 points back, While Raleigh-Clement's Jamie Driscoll is 282 points down in fifth.

In the women's series, Compton leads Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) by 76 points, with Emma White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in third, 138 points behind. Raleigh-Clement's Caroline Mani is fourth, 162 points back, and Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo) is 181 points down for fifth.

Through the first two months of the Pro CX season, Hyde built his lead with three UCI C1 wins, taking victories at KMC Cross Fest, Charm City Cross and Cincy CX. White has won the most UCI C2 races, at KMC Cross Fest and both days at CRAFT Sportswear Gran Prix of Gloucester.

Among the women, UCI C1 races at six events have been divided equally among three riders - Katarina Nash (Clif Pro Team) at Jingle Cross and Cincy CX; Compton at KMC Cross Fest and Charm City Cross; and Katie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) at Rochester Cyclocross and Trek CXC Cup. Compton has won the most UCI C2 races for the women, taking five so far this season at Trek CXC Cup, KMC Cross Fest, Charm City Cross, and both days at DCCX.

"The start of the season has been good, health wise and result wise," said Compton, who captured the Pan Am Championship title for Elite Women at the end of October in Cincinnati. "The courses and excitement for the Pro CX have been fun, and I've really enjoyed being at the races and racing challenging courses. Looking forward to more to come."

The series continues November 5 and 6 with two days of the Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, at the site of the 2013 UCI Cyclo-cross World Champiosnhips. Saturday's Derby City Cup will be a C1 race, one of only two in the second half of the Pro CX Calendar. The next - and last - C1 race of the series will be December 3 at the Ruts N' Guts in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

A total of 19 UCI C2 races with Pro CX points on the line will take place in November and December across nine states. USA Cycling has also opened registration for the Cyclo-cross National Championships, January 3-8, 2017 in Hartford, Connecticut.

USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar Individual Standings Top 5

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) 602 pts 2 Kerry Werner (Kona Endurance Team) 393 3 Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) 359 4 Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) 351 5 James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) 320