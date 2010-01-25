Commencal signs Buchanan

Caroline Buchanan looks the goods in her new world champion kit. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

Four cross World Champion Caroline Buchanan joined the French Commencal team. Buchanan, who defended her Australian national four cross title two weeks ago, is also an accomplished BMXer.

"Max Commencal and I had discussed finding young, promising riders to join the family," said Bill Phillips, distributor of Commencal in Australia. "Caroline brought together all the features (we wanted): powerful rider, professional in her approach to sport and competition and determined to accomplish her goals."

"The first time I met Caroline, I immediately knew she was the person we wanted. She does more than one discipline and is powerful on a BMX bike. She has a multitude of goals for the future and wants to convey her passion for mountain biking to women by becoming a role model for young riders.

"I am proud to be part of Team," said Buchanan.

Buchanan participated this weekend at the Australian four cross national series round in Shepparton in her first race with the team. She not only won the three-person women's category, but beat all the sport men she raced over the weekend as organizers looked for a way to give the ladies additional racing opportunities despite the small field.

"It was really great that we were able to mix it up amongst the men which made our first three races more challenging. It was good to race against the boys again because I haven't done that since I was about 11," Buchanan said of her racing in Shepparton.