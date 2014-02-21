Colombia team suspends Largo over non-negative

Image 1 of 2 Luis Alberto Largo Quintero (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Luis Alberto Largo Quintero (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Pro Continental Colombia team announced on Thursday that it has provisionally suspended its rider Luis Alberto Largo Quintero over a non-negative anti-doping control.

The 23-year-old neo-professional was notified by the UCI that he had returned an adverse analytical finding in an out-of competition control taken on January 22 in Villongo, Italy, shortly after he had arrived in Europe to start the season with his new squad.

General Manager Claudio Corti immediately suspended the rider upon learning of the news, "reserving the right to take any other action as soon as the circumstances will be clarified", a team press release stated.