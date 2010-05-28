Colom suspended for two years

Katusha, it's Russian for 'I beat you' is something along the lines of what Antonio Colom was saying on the podium. (Image credit: Florian & Susanne Schaaf)

Antonio Colom has been suspended for two years by the Spanish Cycling federation for anti-doping violations, the International Cycling Union has reported. He has also been ordered to pay a fine of 46,958 Euro.

He tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition control in April 2009, and had been targeted under the biological passport programme, according to the UCI.

The fine is said to be the equivalent of six-month's salary.

Colom, 32, denied ever having used EPO or any other doping products. He called the case against him “riddled with flaws” and “a disaster". He requested the Real Federacion Espanola de Ciclismo to acquit him and issue him a licence for the 2010 season.