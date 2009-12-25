Colom orders doping suspension to be dropped

Antonio Colom wins in Nice

Toni Colom has asked the Spanish cycling federation to drop his temporary suspension due to a positive doping control, claiming the case against him is filled with errors.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) ordered the provisional suspension in June, saying the Spaniard had tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition control in April. The Katusha rider was targeted because of his blood profile and race schedule, the UCI said.

Colom and his attorney filed an appeal of more than 50 pages, according to the Spanish newspaper Diario de Mallorca. The rider maintained his innocence and claimed that the case against him was “riddled with flaws,” calling it “a disaster”.

He also asked the Real Federacion Espanola de Ciclismo to issue his licence for the 2010 season, and to give him a “final acquittal” on the doping charges.

Colom had had three wins in the first part of the 2009 season, the Trofeo Bunyola, a stage in the Volta ao Algarve and a stage at Paris-Nice. He finished second overall in the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.