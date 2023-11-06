Cofidis complete 2024 roster with Kenny Elissonde and Ben Hermans

The Cofidis team have completed their 30-rider roster for the 2024 season by adding French climber Kenny Elissonde and multi-talented Belgian Ben Hermans.

The French WorldTour team has lost Tour de France stage winner Victor Lafay to AG2R and Simone Consonne to Lidl-Trek but have signed Gorka Izagirre, Stefano Oldani and a number of neo-pros as 12 riders leave the team and 12 new signings come in. Davide Cimolai and André Carvalho are among the riders let go for 2024.

Ion Izagirre, Bryan Coquard, Simon Geschke, Axel Zingle and Guillaume Martin remain as team leaders.

“We are delighted to be able to count on the experience of Kenny Elissonde and Ben Hermans. These are two riders who have already shone in the UCI WorldTour and who are used to the highest level,” team manager Cedric Vasseur explained.

“Kenny will compete on the climbs and in the stage races alongside Guillaume Martin, while Ben will be more versatile and will have a mixed programme. He will also share his experience of one-day races and will be a strong support for Axel Zingle. We can’t wait to see our new group in action. Roll on 2024!”

Elissonde is a fan favourite for his aggressive racing style, especially in the mountains during breakaways. He won a stage in the 2013 Vuelta a España, wore the leader's jersey in 2021 and has a number of other placings during long spells with FDJ and Team Sky before his four seasons at Trek.

“I wanted this new challenge and to return to a French team. I'm a climber, I like stage races,” Elissonde said on his move to Cofidis.

“It has happened to me throughout my career to ride for my leaders but also to play my card and try to achieve the best possible result. Experience allows you to have better knowledge of yourself, to have more serenity and to support younger people too.”

Hermans won the 2017 Tour of Oman, and the 2021 Arctic Race of Norway and the hilly De Brabantse Pijl semi-classic, highlighting his range of talents.

He is now 37 and joins Cofidis from Israel-Premier Tech.

“I am particularly grateful to the Cofidis team for offering me this new opportunity. I have demonstrated in the past that I am a fairly complete rider who likes the Classics as much as stage races,” Hermans said.

"I want to give everything for my new teammates, to put myself at the service of the leaders and, if necessary, to take my responsibilities and try my luck in my turn.

I know how difficult it is to win, but I hope I can reach the threshold of 20 career wins. No race is easy, but I want to fight, train and do everything to live up to the ambitions of my new team.”