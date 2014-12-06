Trending

Clean Spirit: In the Heart of the Tour, screening in London

Watch the video trailer

Image 1 of 4

John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel on the Champs-Élysées

John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel on the Champs-Élysées
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 4

Marcel Kittel relaxes in the team van before the stage

Marcel Kittel relaxes in the team van before the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to the win on stage 1 of the Tour of Britain

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to the win on stage 1 of the Tour of Britain
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 4

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) pulls on yellow

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) pulls on yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)

A film detailing the 2013 Tour de France through the eyes of the Giant Shimano team (then Argos Shimano) premieres to UK audiences on December 9 at the Barbican.

Related Articles

Giant-Shimano celebrate another sprint victory at the Tour de France

Giant-Shimano more secure with Alpecin sponsorship

Video: Marcel Kittel to target green jersey in 2015 Tour de France

 