Chris Froome previews his new Israel Start-Up Nation kit

Chris Froome has given a sneak preview of the 2021 Israel Start-Up Nation kit, posting an image of himself in the jersey to Instagram.

The four-time Tour de France winner officially joined the squad on January 1, moving on after 11 seasons spent at the Sky/Ineos setup. He showed off a new look for the team, with a darker blue midsection complementing the white upper half of the jersey.

Froome simply captioned the post "New beginnings… Yalla!" using the Hebrew word for 'Let's go!' often used by the team.

The Briton is among a series of new faces at the WorldTour team for 2021. Climbers Michael Woods, Alessandro De Marchi and Carl Frederik Hagen have also come aboard, along with Classics leader Sep Vanmarcke, road captain Daryl Impey, time trial specialist Patrick Bevin, and two neo-pros in the form of Sebastian Berwick and Taj Jones.

Froome is expected to make his return to the Tour this year, challenging for a record-equalling fifth victory after two years away and following a long road to recovery from his career-threatening crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

He's set to meet his new teammates at a training camp in Spain later this month. He was due to make his ISN debut at the Vuelta a San Juan at the end of January, though with the Argentine government set to announce new COVID-19 measures, participation in the race could be restricted to local teams. A decision is expected on Monday.