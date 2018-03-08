Trending

Chris Froome: Lappartient should raise his concerns in person – not through the media

Team Sky rider says he would keep results between test and any eventual ban

Image 1 of 5

Chris Froome gets ready to start his season at Ruta del Sol.

Chris Froome gets ready to start his season at Ruta del Sol.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Chris Froome at the Tirreno-Adriatico press conference

Chris Froome at the Tirreno-Adriatico press conference
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Chris Froome climbing

Chris Froome climbing
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

UCI president David Lappartient at the Tour Down Under

UCI president David Lappartient at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Chris Froome draws a crowd at the Tirreno-Adriatico press conference

Chris Froome draws a crowd at the Tirreno-Adriatico press conference
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome has responded to David Lappartient's assertion that it would be a "disaster" if he were to race the this year's Tour de France with his doping case unresolved, telling Cyclingnews that the UCI president should voice his concerns directly instead of through the media.

Related Articles

Chris Froome claims salbutamol case has been 'hyped up' in media

Lack of verdict in Chris Froome case is 'completely grotesque' says Prudhomme

Tom Dumoulin: If I was Chris Froome I wouldn't be at Tirreno-Adriatico

Lappartient wants CADF to investigate Team Sky

Chris Froome survives late scare after stage 2 crash at Tirreno-Adriatico

Lappartient was hard hitting in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday. As well as calling for a UCI anti-doping investigation into TUE use by Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky, he said that if Froome competed in the world's biggest race with the possibility of a ban hanging over him, it would be harmful to the sport's reputation.

Courtesy of our partners Prendas Ciclismo, we are giving away a free jersey from their retro collection. To win, all you need to do is click HERE and vote for your favourite jersey. Entries close next week