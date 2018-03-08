Chris Froome: Lappartient should raise his concerns in person – not through the media
Stephen Farrand and Patrick Fletcher
Team Sky rider says he would keep results between test and any eventual ban
Chris Froome has responded to David Lappartient's assertion that it would be a "disaster" if he were to race the this year's Tour de France with his doping case unresolved, telling Cyclingnews that the UCI president should voice his concerns directly instead of through the media.
Lappartient was hard hitting in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday. As well as calling for a UCI anti-doping investigation into TUE use by Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky, he said that if Froome competed in the world's biggest race with the possibility of a ban hanging over him, it would be harmful to the sport's reputation.
