Chris Froome: Lappartient should raise his concerns in person – not through the media

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome gets ready to start his season at Ruta del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome at the Tirreno-Adriatico press conference (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome climbing (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 UCI president David Lappartient at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome draws a crowd at the Tirreno-Adriatico press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome has responded to David Lappartient's assertion that it would be a "disaster" if he were to race the this year's Tour de France with his doping case unresolved, telling Cyclingnews that the UCI president should voice his concerns directly instead of through the media.

Lappartient was hard hitting in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday. As well as calling for a UCI anti-doping investigation into TUE use by Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky, he said that if Froome competed in the world's biggest race with the possibility of a ban hanging over him, it would be harmful to the sport's reputation.





