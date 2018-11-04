Chris Froome joins Colombians at Giro de Rigo - Gallery

Four-time Tour winner rides through Colombian countryside with local riders
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) and some of his teammates put in a few off-season kilometres Sunday in Colombia at the Giro de Rigo, a 140km recreational ride that started in Guatapé and finished there again after passing through San Rafael and San Carlos.
Froome and Colombian teammates Sergio Henao, Sebastian Henao and Egan Bernal joined fellow pros Alvaro Hodeg, Fernando Gaviria, Dani Martinez and Julian Cardonas in the ride named after EF Education First-Drapac's charismatic Colombian Rigoberto Uran. As many as 2,000 amateur cyclists joined the recreational tour that provided an opportunity to ride with Froome and the country's top pros.
"Good luck for today" and "go guevones," Froome told the crowd that had gathered for the start, according to eColombiano. Froome did not finish the ride, making it back to the Guatapé sports center in a van and then on the back of a horse provided by police. Nevertheless, the winner of all three Grand Tours said he was impressed with the parcours.
"I liked the tour a lot," Froome said. "There was a lot of altitude and humidity. I'm amazed by Colombia."
Click or swipe through the gallery above to get a glimpse of the day's activities.
