Trending

Chris Froome joins Colombians at Giro de Rigo - Gallery

Four-time Tour winner rides through Colombian countryside with local riders

Image 1 of 29

Chris Froome and Rigoberto Uran ride on the Giro de Rigo in Columbia

Chris Froome and Rigoberto Uran ride on the Giro de Rigo in Columbia
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 29

Chris Froome with teammates Egan Bernal and Sebastian Henao during the Giro de Rigo

Chris Froome with teammates Egan Bernal and Sebastian Henao during the Giro de Rigo
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 29

Chris Froome (C) rides next to Rigoberto Uran during the Giro de Rigo ride in San Rafael

Chris Froome (C) rides next to Rigoberto Uran during the Giro de Rigo ride in San Rafael
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 29

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal rides during the Giro de Rigo in Guatape

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal rides during the Giro de Rigo in Guatape
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 29

Chris Froome rides next to Rigoberto Uran during of the Giro de Rigo in San Rafael on November 4, 2018.

Chris Froome rides next to Rigoberto Uran during of the Giro de Rigo in San Rafael on November 4, 2018.
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 29

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal before the start of the Giro de Rigo in Guatape, Antioquia Department, on November 4, 2018

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal before the start of the Giro de Rigo in Guatape, Antioquia Department, on November 4, 2018
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 29

Chris Froome talks at a press conference ahead of the Giro de Rigo

Chris Froome talks at a press conference ahead of the Giro de Rigo
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 29

Pro and amateur cyclist ride the peloton during the Giro de Rigo

Pro and amateur cyclist ride the peloton during the Giro de Rigo
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 29

Colombian cyclist Sergio Henao takes a break during the Giro de Rigo ride in San Rafael

Colombian cyclist Sergio Henao takes a break during the Giro de Rigo ride in San Rafael
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 29

Chris Froome rides next to Rigoberto Uran during the Giro de Rigo

Chris Froome rides next to Rigoberto Uran during the Giro de Rigo
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 29

Chris Froome rides next to Colombian Daniel Martinez during the Giro de Rigo race in San Rafael

Chris Froome rides next to Colombian Daniel Martinez during the Giro de Rigo race in San Rafael
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 29

Amateur cyclist ride during the Giro de Rigo as fan cheers in San Carlos

Amateur cyclist ride during the Giro de Rigo as fan cheers in San Carlos
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 29

An amateur cyclist rides during the Giro de Rigo

An amateur cyclist rides during the Giro de Rigo
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 29

Chris Froome rides next to Colombian Julian Cardonas during of the Giro de Rigo in San Rafael

Chris Froome rides next to Colombian Julian Cardonas during of the Giro de Rigo in San Rafael
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 29

Riders in the Giro de Rigo get some refreshments

Riders in the Giro de Rigo get some refreshments
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 29

Amateur cyclist ride during the Giro de Rigo as fan cheers in San Carlos, Antioquia's Department, on November 4, 2018

Amateur cyclist ride during the Giro de Rigo as fan cheers in San Carlos, Antioquia's Department, on November 4, 2018
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 29

Clad in pink, riders in the Giro de Rigo get ready to start

Clad in pink, riders in the Giro de Rigo get ready to start
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 29

Amateur cyclists ride before the start of the Giro de Rigo in Guatape, Antioquia Department, on November 4, 2018.

Amateur cyclists ride before the start of the Giro de Rigo in Guatape, Antioquia Department, on November 4, 2018.
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 29

Chris Froome fires up the crowd ahead of the Giro de Rigo.

Chris Froome fires up the crowd ahead of the Giro de Rigo.
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 29

Colombian Rigoberto Uran hands a jersey to a fan with cancer as British cyclist Chris Froome (C), and Colombian cyclists Alvaro Hodeg (L) and Fernando Gaviria (R) look on, during a press conference ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Guatape, Antioquia department

Colombian Rigoberto Uran hands a jersey to a fan with cancer as British cyclist Chris Froome (C), and Colombian cyclists Alvaro Hodeg (L) and Fernando Gaviria (R) look on, during a press conference ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Guatape, Antioquia department
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 29

Chris Froome and Sergio Henao chat ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia

Chris Froome and Sergio Henao chat ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 29

Chris Froom ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia

Chris Froom ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 29

Rigoberto Uran, Chris Froome, Sergio Henao and Fernando Gaviria chat ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia

Rigoberto Uran, Chris Froome, Sergio Henao and Fernando Gaviria chat ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 29

Alvero Hodeg and Fernando Gaviria clown around at the press conference ahead of the Giro de Rigo

Alvero Hodeg and Fernando Gaviria clown around at the press conference ahead of the Giro de Rigo
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 29

Rigoberto Uran enjoys a laugh ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia

Rigoberto Uran enjoys a laugh ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 29

Chris Froome takes a selfie with fans before the Giro de Rigo

Chris Froome takes a selfie with fans before the Giro de Rigo
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 29

Rigoberto Uran and Chris Froome ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia

Rigoberto Uran and Chris Froome ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 29

Chris Froome and Sergio Henao share a laugh ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia

Chris Froome and Sergio Henao share a laugh ahead of the Giro de Rigo in Colombia
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 29

Chris Froome talks at a press conference ahead of the Giro de Rigo

Chris Froome talks at a press conference ahead of the Giro de Rigo
(Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images)

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) and some of his teammates put in a few off-season kilometres Sunday in Colombia at the Giro de Rigo, a 140km recreational ride that started in Guatapé and finished there again after passing through San Rafael and San Carlos.

Related Articles

Geraint Thomas admits frustration at status on Team Sky during Tour de France

Chris Froome not ruling out Giro d'Italia defence

Chris Froome heads to Colombia for Giro de Rigo

Geraint Thomas targeting Tour de France victory despite Froome rivalry

Froome and Colombian teammates Sergio Henao, Sebastian Henao and Egan Bernal joined fellow pros Alvaro Hodeg, Fernando Gaviria, Dani Martinez and Julian Cardonas in the ride named after EF Education First-Drapac's charismatic Colombian Rigoberto Uran. As many as 2,000 amateur cyclists joined the recreational tour that provided an opportunity to ride with Froome and the country's top pros.

 "Good luck for today" and "go guevones," Froome told the crowd that had gathered for the start, according to eColombiano. Froome did not finish the ride, making it back to the Guatapé sports center in a van and then on the back of a horse provided by police. Nevertheless, the winner of all three Grand Tours said he was impressed with the parcours.

"I liked the tour a lot," Froome said. "There was a lot of altitude and humidity. I'm amazed by Colombia."

Click or swipe through the gallery above to get a glimpse of the day's activities.