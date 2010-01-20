Chris Anker Sørensen extends with Saxo Bank

Chris Anker Sørensen (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team Saxo Bank extended its contract with climber Chris Anker Sørensen, adding on another three years to the 25-year-old's agreement. Winner of a stage of the Dauphiné Libéré and the Österreich-Rundfahrt in 2008, the Dane has been with the team since he turned professional in 2007.

After serving team leaders Frank and Andy Schleck, Sørensen is ready for a position as leader in his own right at the Giro d'Italia, according to team owner Bjarne Riis.

“Chris has an obvious potential which he repeatedly has been demonstrating at top level throughout the season. He has been through a really exciting development this last year and extending his contract with another three years was natural to me. In May, the time is ripe for him to even have a chance of running his own chance as a leader of the Team Saxo Bank line-up for the Giro d'Italia,“ said Riis.

“I am extremely pleased to extend my contract so I can stay with the Team for another three years. The amazing team spirit and the way Bjarne and the rest of the team thinks ahead and innovatively with an eye for the best equipment and training methods is beneficial to my future development and I know that I can continue that development at Team Saxo Bank.

"I will, to some degree, continue to fill out the role as a helper for the Schlecks but I am also grateful to Bjarne for letting me take on the role as a captain in the Giro d'Italia," Sørensen said. "As a Dane, I am, of course, proud to continue at a major Danish team."