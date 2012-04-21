Chavanel leads Omega Pharma - Quick Step at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Image 1 of 4 Sylvain Chavanel has had a long spring campaign (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) keep an eye on each other (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 Sylvain Chavanel could profit from the team's tactics on Sunday (Image credit: Photopress.be)

For Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step), the Spring Classics season is coming to a close with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday. The French champion leads his Belgian team in La Doyenne although his ambitions for the one-day race are modest.

Against in-form men like Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) and local hero Philippe Gilbert (BMC), the Frenchman feels like he doesn't stand a chance on the decisive climbs.

"I'll try to anticipate in the race. We'll see how the legs are on Sunday, but I realize that the peak of form is behind me," Chavanel said on Saturday. "I'm at the start and am motivated to do well but without high ambitions. I hope to have fun."

The Frenchman rode the Spring Classics season with mixed results. He captured the win in the Three Days of De Panne-Koksijde and completed the one-two in Dwars door Vlaanderen when teammate Niki Terpstra won the semi-Classic. In Paris-Nice, he once again captured a top-10 result in the general classification while the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix resulted in wins for teammate Tom Boonen. Last week, he finished on a distant 37th place in the Amstel Gold Race.