Chavanel leads Omega Pharma - Quick Step at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Frenchman modest about chances in "La Doyenne"
For Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step), the Spring Classics season is coming to a close with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday. The French champion leads his Belgian team in La Doyenne although his ambitions for the one-day race are modest.
Related Articles
Bronchitis forces Chavanel out of Milan-San Remo
Chavanel on song at Dwars Door Vlaanderen
Chavanel heads Omega Pharma-QuickStep at Three Days of De Panne
Chavanel builds for Tour of Flanders at De Panne
Chavanel delivers on final time trial
Chavanel continues Omega Pharma-QuickStep winning streak
Chavanel ready to seize opportunity at Paris-Roubaix
Against in-form men like Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) and local hero Philippe Gilbert (BMC), the Frenchman feels like he doesn't stand a chance on the decisive climbs.
"I'll try to anticipate in the race. We'll see how the legs are on Sunday, but I realize that the peak of form is behind me," Chavanel said on Saturday. "I'm at the start and am motivated to do well but without high ambitions. I hope to have fun."
The Frenchman rode the Spring Classics season with mixed results. He captured the win in the Three Days of De Panne-Koksijde and completed the one-two in Dwars door Vlaanderen when teammate Niki Terpstra won the semi-Classic. In Paris-Nice, he once again captured a top-10 result in the general classification while the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix resulted in wins for teammate Tom Boonen. Last week, he finished on a distant 37th place in the Amstel Gold Race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy