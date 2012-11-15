Cervélo announce partnership with Team Budget Forklifts

Image 1 of 10 The team from Budget Forklifts work for Luke Davison (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 10 Garmin-Sharp's striking Cervélo P5 time trial bikes (with a bit of older P4 mixed in). (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 10 Thor Hushovd's (Garmin-Cervélo) yellow Cervélo S5 is hard to miss atop the team car. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 10 Race leader, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 5 of 10 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) celebrates victory on stage 2 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 10 Peter Herzig and Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) cross the finish line in Inverell (Image credit: Simon Francis - sweatandgears.com) Image 7 of 10 Dave Zabriskie’s Cervélo R5 VWD Garmin-Barricuda team bike features a few custom modifications by mechanic Alex Banyay (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 8 of 10 The Cervelo S5 strikes an unusual profile but its main goal was aerodynamic efficiency above all else. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 10 The Cervelo P5 - the non-UCI legal version (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 10 of 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) put in the time trial of his life aboard a Cervélo P5 like this one, piloted by teammate Alex Rasmussen. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Team Budget Forklifts will ride the range of road and time trial frames from Cervélo in 2013. The Australian Continental team used Specialized Tarmac's on the road and Shiv's for time trials in 2012, taking multiple victories throughout the year. Team rider Luke Davison won the National Road Series title while the team finished second overall in the NRS team classification.

The team's success began when Mark O'Brien won three tours in a row. The talented climber who will join Team Raleigh in 2013 won the Tour of Mersey Valley, Toowoomba and North Western Tour with Peter Loft also claiming an NRS stage win before eventual NRS winner Davison took over leadership in the tours suited towards the fast-men.

Davison took victories at Tour of Gippsland and Great South Coast while taking out multiple stages at Murray River on the way to winning the general classification. Davison also won the Goulburn to Sydney classic one-day race. The team's dominant ride at Grafton to Inverell, where Peter Herzig and Michael Cupitt finished first and second was one of the most impressive.

"We are very proud to have Team Budget Forklifts ride Cervélo frames for the 2013 season," said Graeme Moffett from Cervélo. "Competing is about winning and with Cervélo's cutting edge technology and WorldTour proven frames, we know that the team will have a real competitive advantage over their rivals."

The Continental team intends on racing a full domestic calendar and selective Asia Tour races in 2013 and will utilise both the R5 and S5 road frames while also being fitted with P3 and P5 time trial frames.

"Budget Forklifts and Cervélo share the same key philosophies of developing the next generation of cycling champions and are both renowned as leaders in their field. We will be adding great talent to an already outstanding roster and we believe the new team will build on past successes and will produce incredibly exciting racing in 2013," said team manager Cameron Watt.