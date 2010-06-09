Ceramica Flaminia recruits from Girobio

Image 1 of 3 Riders stand on the podium following stage four of the Baby Giro. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 3 Colombian Cayetano Sarmiento (Colombian National Team) won the race overall. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 3 Egor Silin (Russia) solos to victory in the seventh stage of the 2009 Baby Giro. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Professional Continental squad Ceramica Flaminia has created an additional incentive for Italian riders in this year's Girobio - Giro Ciclistico d'Italia ('Baby Giro'): a contract with the team.

Team management has stated that it will offer a contract to the two highest-ranked riders on general classification at race's end. "Yes, there's great interest in the Girobio," said Ceramica Flaminia manager Roberto Marrone. "Ceramica Flaminia will guarantee a contract for the best two Italian riders in the final classification."

The nine-stage event gets underway this Friday in Serravalle Scrivia with an 111.6km journey to Salsomaggiore Terme, about 40km south of Piacenza. It finishes on June 20 in Gaiole in Chianti, having travelled 1,277.5km, the most prestigious Under 27 race in Italy and well known throughout the world.

"It's attention that makes us proud," said ASD Girobio President Giancarlo Brocci of Ceramica Flaminia's statement. "We know that the professional world is watching us with a strong interest because our commitment to cycling enthusiasts enables the recovery of the core values of this sport."