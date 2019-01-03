CCC Team to field 24 riders for 2019

Image 1 of 41 The 2019 CCC Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 41 Team owner and CEO Dariusz Miek with the CCC Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 41 The 2019 CCC Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 41 The 2019 CCC Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 41 The 2019 CCC Team's casual footwear (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 41 Dariusz Miek, owner and CEO of the CCC Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 41 CCC Team's Simon Geshcke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 41 Greg Van Avermaet chats with Serge Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 41 CCC Team's Lukasz Winiowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 41 Jim Ochowicz and CCC team sports director Fabio Baldato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 41 Nice scene for a photo shoot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 41 The 2019 CCC Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 41 Alessandro De Marchi and Amy Cameron, Press Officer of CCC Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 41 Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 41 The CCC Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 41 Valeriya Musina, wife of CCC Team onwer and CEO Dariusz Miek, snaps a photo of the team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 41 Dariusz Miek, owner and CEO of the CCC Team, gets a team photo with his phone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 41 Dariusz Miek, owner and CEO of the CCC Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 41 Simon Geschke; Greg Van Avermaet; Serge Pauwels; Jim Ochowicz, general manager; and Fabio Baldato, sports director (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 41 Jim Ochowicz, Fabio Baldato, Greg Van Avermaet and Serge Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 41 CCC Team General Manager Jim Ochowicz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 41 Laurens ten Dam and Lukasz Winiowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 41 Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 41 Lukas Wisniowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 41 The 2019 CCC Team kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 41 The CCC team's casual footwear is equally as orange (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 41 CCC Team's Serge Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 41 Ochowicz is back in charge of a WorldTour team after BMC came apart (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 41 The CCC Team will ride Giant bikes in 2019 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 41 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 41 The 2019 CCC team kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 41 CCC Team's Riccardo Zoidl (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 41 Greg Van Avermaet is centre stage at the CCC Team photo shoot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 41 CCC Team's Serge Pauwels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 41 Greg Van Avermaet takes a break during team photos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 41 The 2019 chairs are ready as well (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 41 New team vehicles await the racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 41 Gold arm bands for Olympic champiion Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 41 The 2019 CCC Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 41 CCC Team GM Jim Ochowicz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 41 Greg Van Avermaet and Simon Geschke (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The CCC Team will field a roster of 24 riders on their inaugural WorldTour men's team, with the recent signing of German Jonas Koch completing the team for 2019.

Koch, 25, raced with the CCC Sprandi Polkowice Pro Continental team in 2017 and 2018 and will make his WorldTour debut with Jim Ochowicz's new CCC Team, which rose from the remnants of the former BMC Racing team.

"We are pleased to welcome Jonas Koch to CCC Team," Ochowicz said in a statement released by the team. "Initially, we planned on maintaining our roster of 23 riders, but we have a busy race program ahead, so 24 riders will afford us some more flexibility when it comes to race rosters. Jonas was already on our radar, having spent the last two years with CCC Sprandi Polkowice, and he managed some solid results in 2018."

Koch scored top 10 results last year in the RideLondon-Surrey Classic, the Brussels Cycling Classic and the Handzame Classic, and he was eighth overall at the Tour of Norway.

"At 25 years old, Jonas is young and will have the opportunity to develop further with CCC Team," Ochowicz said. "Jonas' top 10 results at Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, Brussels Cycling Classic, Handzame Classic, and the Tour of Norway last year are signs of his potential, so we are excited to see what Jonas can do with us."

Koch said signing with Ochowicz's CCC Team fulfilled one of his cycling dreams.

"I am very thankful and super motivated for this opportunity with CCC Team," he said. "There are so many people involved in this almost lifelong process that deserve a huge thank you, especially Piotr Kosmala and Piotr Wadecki, who have supported me the whole time as a pro cyclist.

"My main goal is to integrate well in the team and do a good job for my teammates," Kock said. "I want to support our team captains with everything I have and want to demonstrate my abilities in smaller races as well."

2019 CCC Team roster

Amaro Antunes (Por)

Will Barta (USA)

Patrick Bevin (NZl)

Pawel Bernas (Pol)

Josef Cerný (Cze)

Víctor de la Parte (Esp)

Alessandro De Marchi (Ita)

Simon Geschke (Ger)

Kamil Gradek (Pol)

Jonas Koch (Ger)

Jakub Mareczko (Ita),

Lukasz Owsian (Pol)

Serge Pauwels (Bel)

Joey Rosskopf (USA)

Szymon Sajnok (Pol)

Michael Schär (Sui)

Laurens ten Dam (Ned)

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)

Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)

Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)

Francisco Ventoso (Esp)

Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)

Riccardo Zoidl (Aut)