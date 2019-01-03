CCC Team to field 24 riders for 2019

Koch, 25, raced with the CCC Sprandi Polkowice Pro Continental team in 2017 and 2018 and will make his WorldTour debut with Jim Ochowicz's new CCC Team, which rose from the remnants of the former BMC Racing team.
"We are pleased to welcome Jonas Koch to CCC Team," Ochowicz said in a statement released by the team. "Initially, we planned on maintaining our roster of 23 riders, but we have a busy race program ahead, so 24 riders will afford us some more flexibility when it comes to race rosters. Jonas was already on our radar, having spent the last two years with CCC Sprandi Polkowice, and he managed some solid results in 2018."
Koch scored top 10 results last year in the RideLondon-Surrey Classic, the Brussels Cycling Classic and the Handzame Classic, and he was eighth overall at the Tour of Norway.
"At 25 years old, Jonas is young and will have the opportunity to develop further with CCC Team," Ochowicz said. "Jonas' top 10 results at Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic, Brussels Cycling Classic, Handzame Classic, and the Tour of Norway last year are signs of his potential, so we are excited to see what Jonas can do with us."
Koch said signing with Ochowicz's CCC Team fulfilled one of his cycling dreams.
"I am very thankful and super motivated for this opportunity with CCC Team," he said. "There are so many people involved in this almost lifelong process that deserve a huge thank you, especially Piotr Kosmala and Piotr Wadecki, who have supported me the whole time as a pro cyclist.
"My main goal is to integrate well in the team and do a good job for my teammates," Kock said. "I want to support our team captains with everything I have and want to demonstrate my abilities in smaller races as well."
2019 CCC Team roster
Amaro Antunes (Por) Will Barta (USA) Patrick Bevin (NZl) Pawel Bernas (Pol) Josef Cerný (Cze) Víctor de la Parte (Esp) Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Simon Geschke (Ger) Kamil Gradek (Pol) Jonas Koch (Ger) Jakub Mareczko (Ita), Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Serge Pauwels (Bel) Joey Rosskopf (USA) Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Michael Schär (Sui) Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Francisco Ventoso (Esp) Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Riccardo Zoidl (Aut)
