Cavendish, camps and cakes – Philippa York returns to the Cyclingnews podcast

After a long hiatus Philippa York has returned to the Cyclingnews podcast for a special episode recorded in the UK last week.



It’s been an unprecedented year in cycling but one of the aspects we’ve missed most has been our regular podcasts with York, having previously covered the Tour de Romandie, Critérium du Dauphiné, Tour de Suisse and Tour of Britain in her company. But with the off-season in full swing, and with social distancing rules followed to the letter of the law, we met up with York for a catch-up.

We talked about her first Tour de France as a reporter this year and what it was like returning to the race in such dramatic circumstances due to the nature of the pandemic, while we also analysed the recent moves involving Mark Cavendish and Rod Ellingworth.

The latter has moved back to Team Ineos after just 18 months at Bahrain McLaren and we discuss whether Ellingworth initial move to Bahrain was a success, what lessons were learned, as well as how important a good director can be for a rider when it truly comes to the cut and thrust of racing.



York also shares her thoughts on Cavendish’s return to QuickStep after a difficult period in his career and whether the move represents a win-win situation for both rider and team. York also goes into detail about how riders handle aspects such as slowing legs and possible retirement, and what it’s like to have the carpet pulled from under your feet when it comes to contracts and stopping.

At this point in the year our coverage is typically full of training camps and team presentations but those days are either on pause or held virtually. However, York shares some of her favourite memories of training camps and team presentations with most of her anecdotes involving cake or in one case, a manager’s daughter even jumping out of a cake at a TVM presentation. It’s a must-listen episode brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello.

