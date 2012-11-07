Carretero aiming to make history at Giro d'Italia for Farnese Vini

Image 1 of 2 Ramon Carratero (Panama) took bronze in the under-23 race (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Soon to be 22-years-old, Ramón Carretero will step up from the Movistar Continental team to Farnese Vini-Selle Italia in 2013. The promising time trialist is a former winner of the 11-stage Vuelta a Chiriquí, a four-time winner of the general classification at the Tour Ciclístico de Panamá and current national Panama TT champion.

Carretero spent the 2012 season riding for the Movistar Continental squad and could be Panama's first rider to compete in the Giro - it would be an achievement in itself to be given a place for the grand tour during his first professional year.

"I'm very excited with this opportunity," Carretero told Biciclismo. I will be moving to Florence near the team headquarters. I'm heading to fulfill the dream of riding the Giro d’Italia, at least, I would be very happy to finish."

The Tour de San Luis is planned as Carretero’s first professional outing in the colours of Farnese Vini, which will become Vini Fantini in 2013.

The former U23 Panamerican TT champion will look to learn from more experienced 2013 team signings such as Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Mauro Santambrogio (BMC Racing Team), Jonathan Monsalve and Fabio Taborre (Androni Giocattoli).