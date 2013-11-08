Caroline Buchanan named Australian Cyclist of the Year

Image 1 of 3 Caroline Buchanan accepts an Australian Cyclist of the Year Award (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 3 Caroline Buchanan won several awards (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 3 Caroline Buchanan had a very successful 2013 (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Caroline Buchanan's record-breaking 2013 has continued with the Canberran sweeping the 2013 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards held at Melbourne's Crown Entertainment Complex on Friday night.

The 2013 dual world champion grabbed the night's highest honour, the Sir Hubert "Oppy" Opperman Medal & Trophy as the Australian Cyclist of the Year, joining Anna Meares (2008 & 2012) and Anna Wilson (1999) as the only women on the honour roll.

Buchanan, who became the first Australian cyclist to claim two world titles in two different disciplines in the same season, scooped the pool by winning each of the four award categories in which she was eligible.

The 24-year-old was also named the Elite Female Mountain Bike and BMX Cyclist of the Year and received the tick of approval from cycling fans by winning the SBS People's Choice Award public vote.

"To win an 'Oppy', it is without a doubt the biggest award or achievement I have ever won. It shows that all the hard work and stress not just in 2013, but since I was a little girl, has paid off," said Buchanan who claimed the 'Oppy' ahead of finalists Michael Hepburn (elite male track) and Richie Porte (elite male road).

"Since I was a little girl going to the Cycling Australia awards dinner, I've been looking up at riders like Anna Meares and Cadel Evans and really aspiring to be at that level.

"So it is very humbling to be up with these names and to set the history for the BMX and mountain bikers of the future.

"But to also win the People's Choice is incredible as cycling is so popular in Australia, as a BMX and mountain biker amongst the road and track cyclists, to even be nominated I felt was an achievement and an honour," Buchanan said.

It was a superb 2013 season from Buchanan, who embarked on an ambitious campaign of winning a unique cycling world championships 'triple crown' in just two months and across three continents.

Buchanan's whirlwind world tour began with claiming the BMX world title in New Zealand in August and was followed by a credible fifth place (one second off the podium) in the downhill event at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championship in South Africa.

Three weeks later in Austria, Buchanan claimed the four cross world title in a dominant display, her third career 4X crown in five years.

"It's been the most successful year in my career, and I put it down to aiming (high) and setting my goals higher than I believed I could actually reach," said Buchanan, who claimed a sixth consecutive BMX cyclist of the year award and fourth career MTB award. She also claimed three junior awards in the categories in 2007 and 2008.

"Committing to three world championships in one year, in the space of 56 days, was a big ask, but it really made me step up to a new level.

"I guess if you aim for the stars, you will land on the moon," she said.

2013 Australian Cyclist of the Year / Sir Hubert 'Oppy' Opperman Medal & Trophy

Caroline Buchanan (ACT)

Elite Road Cyclists of the Year

Female: Shara Gillow (QLD)

Male: Richie Porte (TAS)

Elite Track Cyclists of the Year

Female: Annette Edmondson (SA)

Male: Michael Hepburn (QLD)

Elite Mountain Bike Cyclists of the Year

Female: Caroline Buchanan (ACT)

Male: Daniel McConnell (VIC)

Elite BMX Cyclists of the Year

Female: Caroline Buchanan (ACT)

Male: Sam Willoughby (SA)

Elite Para-Cyclists of the Year

Female: Carol Cooke (VIC)

Male: Michael Gallagher (VIC)

National Coach of the Year

James Victor (Under 23 Men's Road)

Coach of the Year

Clayton Worthington

Junior Cyclists of the Year: Jack Edwards (NSW)

Female BMX: Rachel Jones (NSW)

Female Road: Alexandra Manly (SA)

Female MTB: Danielle Beecroft (NSW)

Female Track: Lauren Perry (TAS)

Male BMX: Aaron Nottle WA)

Male Road: Robert Power (WA)

Male MTB: Dean Lucas (VIC)

Male Track: Jack Edwards (NSW)

Masters Cyclists of the Year

Female Road: Gaye Lynn (NSW)

Female MTB: Traci Lonergan (TAS)

Female Track: Jessica Laws (VIC)

Male Road: Stephen Fairless (VIC)

Male MTB: Jason McAvoy (ACT)

Male Track: Geoff Stoker (NSW)

People's Choice Cyclist of the Year

Caroline Buchanan

NRS Awards

Champion Female: Katrin Garfoot

Amy Gillett Foundation Champion Women's Team: Women's Pensar SPM Racing

Champion Male: Jack Haig

Champion Men's Team: (John Craven Shield) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers

Media Awards

Keith Esson Award: Warrnambool Citizens Road Race Committee

Cycling Australia Best Young Media Talent Award: Reece Homfray

Cycling Australia Media Award: Rupert Guinness

State/Club Awards

Australian Club Premiership: Caulfield Carnegie CC

Norm Gailey Trophy - Champion State: New South Wales

2013 Australian Sports Commission Volunteers of the Year

ACT Michael Fay

NSW Kim Ellis

NT Mandy Hargreaves

QLD Anthony Torr

SA Catherine Braithwaite

TAS Val James

VIC Gaelene Snelling

WA Lorraine Schutz

BMXA Annette Gall

MTBA Tania Elderkin

Life Memberships

Phil Bates

Gerry Ryan