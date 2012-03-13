Cares and Blasi take over US Pro XCT lead

Image 1 of 2 Colin Cares of Kenda/Felt took 2nd place (Image credit: US Cup) Image 2 of 2 Zephanie Blasi (NoTubes) leading her teammate Kathy Sherwin up the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) and Zephanie Blasi (WXC World Racing) took over the USA Cycling US Pro Cross Country Tour lead after finishing second in last weekend's US Cup Triple Crown - Bonelli Park. Both riders move into the top spots after combining silver with a 13th-place finish in last week's Mellow Johnny's Classic.

With his absence Max Plaxton (Specialized Racing) fell into a points deadlock with Raphael Gagne (Rocky MTN Factory), but retained second place due to his victory at Mellow Johnny's. A similar scenario on the women's side shows Catharine Pendrel (Team Luna Chix) holding on to second place in the US Pro XCT standings over Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's).

The Subaru-Trek squad and the Kenda/Felt Pro MTB Team moved into one and two on the team standings respectively after a strong showing at Bonelli.

The second of five 2012 events on the US Pro XCT, Bonelli saw a host of new faces at the front of the pack, and first time winners in both fields with the absence of many of last week's top 10 riders opting to prepare for the upcoming World Cup next weekend in South Africa. In the women’s race, local Allison Mann (Sho-Air-Specialized) made the best of home track knowledge and rode away to a convincing solo win to earn the first US Pro XCT victory of her career. Behind Mann, a see-saw battle finally broke apart late in the five-lap race with Blasi racing ahead for silver. Huck, Jamie Busch and Andreanne Pichette (Opus-OGC-Equipe Queb) who was the first U23 women's rider on the day, rounded out the top five.

In the elite men's race, nearly 70 men rolled to the line to do battle in the heat of the unseasonably warm day. Mexico's Ignacio Torres (Turbo) grabbed the bull by the horns leading the first lap. In pursuit was Torres’ teammate Emmanuel Valencia, chased by Cannondale's Alex Grant, Sho-Air/Specialized's Brendon Davids and Cares. Davids was the first to make a mistake, as a dropped chain late into lap one put the young rider back outside the top 10. Meanwhile, Torres began to extend his lead pushing a furious pace.

On the third of six laps, riders began to spread as the hot weather and technical course took its toll. Meanwhile Torres quietly extended his lead, looking comfortable and cruising to a 20-second victory and his first US Pro XCT win. Cares followed in second, followed by a surging Gagne, Valencia and young Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Dev. Team), who rounded out the top five, and earned the title of top U23 rider.

US Pro XCT Standings after two rounds

Elite men standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt 240 pts 2 Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized Racing 200 3 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 200 4 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox 190 5 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 180 6 Ignacio Torres (Mex) Turbo 170 6 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing 170 8 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 160 9 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 150 10 Adam Craig (USA) Giant Rabo Bank 140 10 Emmanuel Valencia (Mex) Turbo 140 12 Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles/Mtfmx.Com 140 13 Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mountainbike Development Team Usa 138 14 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 130 15 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek 130 16 Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air/Specialized 125 17 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M 120 18 Menso De Jong (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles 115 19 Antoine Caron (Can) Subway-Genetik 100 20 Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 90 20 Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis 90 22 Tj Woodruff (USA) Momtentum Endurance Arizona Cyclist 86 23 Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis 85 24 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing 70 25 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team 55 26 Peter Glassford (Can) Momentum Endurance 50 27 Evan Guthrie (Can) Team Canada 45 28 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 40 29 Victor Alber (USA) Super Cool Bike Shop/American Classic 35 30 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized 30 30 Jeremy Martin (Can) 30 32 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 28 33 Ben Bostrom (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized 27 34 Payson Mcelveen (USA) Rock Mountain Chocolate Factory Devo 24 35 Macky Franklin (USA) Orbea Tuff Shed 23 36 Bryan Alders (USA) Epic Pro Cycling Team 22 37 Seamus Powell (USA) Giant-Mid Atlantic Mtb Team 20 37 Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply 20 39 Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized 19 40 Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Homes 16 41 Tyson Wagler (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 13 42 Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda-Felt 12 43 Kalan Beisel (USA) Orbea Tuff Shed 11 44 Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Tuff Shed 10 45 Matt Gordon (USA) Team Cycle Progression 9 46 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Xpedo P/B Max 7 47 Brennan Wodtli (USA) 6 48 Blake Harlan (USA) Ya Gotta Giv'r 3

Elite women standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zephanie Blasi (USA) Wxc World Racing 240 pts 3 Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes 200 2 Catherine Pendrel (Can) Team Luna Chix 200 4 Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 190 5 Monique Mata (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized 180 6 Erica Tingey (USA) Kuhl/Rocky Mountain 175 7 Katie Compton (USA) Giant Rabobank Team 170 7 Allison Mann (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized 170 9 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Pepper Palace.Spin-Tech Training 170 10 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 160 11 Sarah Kaufman (USA) Stan's No Tube Elite Women's Team 160 12 Lea Davidson (USA) Specialized Racing 150 13 Jamie Busch (USA) 140 13 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru/Trek 140 15 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 130 15 Andreanne Pichette (Can) Opus-Ogc/Equipe Quebec 130 17 Sage Wilderman (USA) Kenda/Felt 125 18 Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 11 120 19 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing 110 20 Daniela Chavz (Mex) 100 20 Jennifer Smith (NZl) Trek/Vw 100 22 Cayley Brooks (Can) 60 23 Vicky Barclay (USA) Stans No Tubes Women 50 24 Lisa Uranga (USA) Pacc 45 25 Christina Gokey-­-Smith (USA) Colonels/Sho-Air 40 25 Valerie Maunier (Can) 40 27 Meghan Korol (USA) Pepper Palace.Spin-Tech Training 35 28 Liz Carrington (USA) Bear Valley Bikes 30 28 Haley Smith (Can) Team Canada 30 30 Melanie Long (USA) Tough Girl/ Scott 28 31 Andreane Lanthier Nadea (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 20 32 Anna Fortner (USA) The Team-Socalcross 15 33 Kaila Hart (USA) No Tubes Elite Women 12 34 Caeli Barron (Can) Cynergy Racing 9 35 Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) BMC MTB Development Stans No Tubes 7 36 Vanessa Humic (USA) 5