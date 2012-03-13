Cares and Blasi take over US Pro XCT lead
Standings posted after round 2 in Bonelli Park
Colin Cares (Kenda-Felt) and Zephanie Blasi (WXC World Racing) took over the USA Cycling US Pro Cross Country Tour lead after finishing second in last weekend's US Cup Triple Crown - Bonelli Park. Both riders move into the top spots after combining silver with a 13th-place finish in last week's Mellow Johnny's Classic.
With his absence Max Plaxton (Specialized Racing) fell into a points deadlock with Raphael Gagne (Rocky MTN Factory), but retained second place due to his victory at Mellow Johnny's. A similar scenario on the women's side shows Catharine Pendrel (Team Luna Chix) holding on to second place in the US Pro XCT standings over Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's).
The Subaru-Trek squad and the Kenda/Felt Pro MTB Team moved into one and two on the team standings respectively after a strong showing at Bonelli.
The second of five 2012 events on the US Pro XCT, Bonelli saw a host of new faces at the front of the pack, and first time winners in both fields with the absence of many of last week's top 10 riders opting to prepare for the upcoming World Cup next weekend in South Africa. In the women’s race, local Allison Mann (Sho-Air-Specialized) made the best of home track knowledge and rode away to a convincing solo win to earn the first US Pro XCT victory of her career. Behind Mann, a see-saw battle finally broke apart late in the five-lap race with Blasi racing ahead for silver. Huck, Jamie Busch and Andreanne Pichette (Opus-OGC-Equipe Queb) who was the first U23 women's rider on the day, rounded out the top five.
In the elite men's race, nearly 70 men rolled to the line to do battle in the heat of the unseasonably warm day. Mexico's Ignacio Torres (Turbo) grabbed the bull by the horns leading the first lap. In pursuit was Torres’ teammate Emmanuel Valencia, chased by Cannondale's Alex Grant, Sho-Air/Specialized's Brendon Davids and Cares. Davids was the first to make a mistake, as a dropped chain late into lap one put the young rider back outside the top 10. Meanwhile, Torres began to extend his lead pushing a furious pace.
On the third of six laps, riders began to spread as the hot weather and technical course took its toll. Meanwhile Torres quietly extended his lead, looking comfortable and cruising to a 20-second victory and his first US Pro XCT win. Cares followed in second, followed by a surging Gagne, Valencia and young Kerry Werner (BMC MTB Dev. Team), who rounded out the top five, and earned the title of top U23 rider.
See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the Bonelli Park US Pro XCT round.
US Pro XCT Standings after two rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|240
|pts
|2
|Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized Racing
|200
|3
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|200
|4
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox
|190
|5
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|180
|6
|Ignacio Torres (Mex) Turbo
|170
|6
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|170
|8
|Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek
|160
|9
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|150
|10
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Rabo Bank
|140
|10
|Emmanuel Valencia (Mex) Turbo
|140
|12
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles/Mtfmx.Com
|140
|13
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mountainbike Development Team Usa
|138
|14
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek
|130
|15
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek
|130
|16
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air/Specialized
|125
|17
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M
|120
|18
|Menso De Jong (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|115
|19
|Antoine Caron (Can) Subway-Genetik
|100
|20
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|90
|20
|Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis
|90
|22
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Momtentum Endurance Arizona Cyclist
|86
|23
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis
|85
|24
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|70
|25
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team
|55
|26
|Peter Glassford (Can) Momentum Endurance
|50
|27
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Team Canada
|45
|28
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
|40
|29
|Victor Alber (USA) Super Cool Bike Shop/American Classic
|35
|30
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized
|30
|30
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|30
|32
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|28
|33
|Ben Bostrom (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized
|27
|34
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Rock Mountain Chocolate Factory Devo
|24
|35
|Macky Franklin (USA) Orbea Tuff Shed
|23
|36
|Bryan Alders (USA) Epic Pro Cycling Team
|22
|37
|Seamus Powell (USA) Giant-Mid Atlantic Mtb Team
|20
|37
|Dana Weber (USA) Pro Bike Supply
|20
|39
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|19
|40
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Homes
|16
|41
|Tyson Wagler (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|13
|42
|Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda-Felt
|12
|43
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Orbea Tuff Shed
|11
|44
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Tuff Shed
|10
|45
|Matt Gordon (USA) Team Cycle Progression
|9
|46
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Xpedo P/B Max
|7
|47
|Brennan Wodtli (USA)
|6
|48
|Blake Harlan (USA) Ya Gotta Giv'r
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zephanie Blasi (USA) Wxc World Racing
|240
|pts
|3
|Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes
|200
|2
|Catherine Pendrel (Can) Team Luna Chix
|200
|4
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|190
|5
|Monique Mata (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized
|180
|6
|Erica Tingey (USA) Kuhl/Rocky Mountain
|175
|7
|Katie Compton (USA) Giant Rabobank Team
|170
|7
|Allison Mann (USA) Sho-Air/Specialized
|170
|9
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Pepper Palace.Spin-Tech Training
|170
|10
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|160
|11
|Sarah Kaufman (USA) Stan's No Tube Elite Women's Team
|160
|12
|Lea Davidson (USA) Specialized Racing
|150
|13
|Jamie Busch (USA)
|140
|13
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru/Trek
|140
|15
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|130
|15
|Andreanne Pichette (Can) Opus-Ogc/Equipe Quebec
|130
|17
|Sage Wilderman (USA) Kenda/Felt
|125
|18
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 11
|120
|19
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing
|110
|20
|Daniela Chavz (Mex)
|100
|20
|Jennifer Smith (NZl) Trek/Vw
|100
|22
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|60
|23
|Vicky Barclay (USA) Stans No Tubes Women
|50
|24
|Lisa Uranga (USA) Pacc
|45
|25
|Christina Gokey--Smith (USA) Colonels/Sho-Air
|40
|25
|Valerie Maunier (Can)
|40
|27
|Meghan Korol (USA) Pepper Palace.Spin-Tech Training
|35
|28
|Liz Carrington (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|30
|28
|Haley Smith (Can) Team Canada
|30
|30
|Melanie Long (USA) Tough Girl/ Scott
|28
|31
|Andreane Lanthier Nadea (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|20
|32
|Anna Fortner (USA) The Team-Socalcross
|15
|33
|Kaila Hart (USA) No Tubes Elite Women
|12
|34
|Caeli Barron (Can) Cynergy Racing
|9
|35
|Alicia Rose Pastore (USA) BMC MTB Development Stans No Tubes
|7
|36
|Vanessa Humic (USA)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Subaru-Trek
|55
|pts
|2
|Kenda/Felt Pro MTB Team
|51
|3
|Team Luna Chix
|46
|4
|BMC MTB Development Team
|46
|5
|Specialized Racing
|45
|6
|Orbea-Tuff Shed
|9
|7
|Giant Factory Off‐Road Team
|8
|Honey Stinger‐Bontrager Off-Road
