Cardiac arrhythmia blamed for death of Italian Simone Roganti

21-year-old had signed TDT-Unibet, team remembers

Simone Roganti
Simone Roganti (Image credit: Giro della Lunigiana)

A cardiac arrhythmia, most likely due to a genetic defect, has been blamed for the death of 21-year-old Simone Roganti, according to a report from the Italian news service ANSA.

On the same day, the TDT-Unibet team published an emotional post on social media, recalling that they had signed Roganti to his first pro contract.

