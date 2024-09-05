Cardiac arrhythmia blamed for death of Italian Simone Roganti

A cardiac arrhythmia, most likely due to a genetic defect, has been blamed for the death of 21-year-old Simone Roganti, according to a report from the Italian news service ANSA.

On the same day, the TDT-Unibet team published an emotional post on social media, recalling that they had signed Roganti to his first pro contract.

Pescara prosecutor Luca Sciarretta ordered an autopsy to determine Roganti's cause of death. Pathologist Cristian D'Ovidio of the University of Chieti determined that a ventricular fibrillation, probably due to a genetic factor, caused the fatal arrhythmia.

According to the report, Roganti experienced chest pains and vomiting late on the evening of Friday, August 30, and paramedics were unable to revive him.

Roganti's funeral was held in the Piazza Di Marzio in Spoltore on Wednesday, with members of his new team and his last team, MG K Vis Colors for Peace, attending.

Unibet-TDT recalled picking Roganti up at the Schipol Airport last week to welcome him to their service course.

"You had a smile on your face, from ear to ear. It was a special moment, not only for you, but also for us. You were about to make your dream come true," the team wrote.

"There was an instant click and you ate your first 'tosti' with us and you loved it. It became a simple symbol of the warm welcome we wanted to give you. Not long after that came the moment you had worked so hard for: signing your very first professional contract as a cyclist. After you put down the pen, you thanked your family.

"It was clear how proud you were and how much it meant to you to have them by your side. When [Bas Tietema], Wim and [Julia Soek] traveled to Spoltore for your farewell, we felt the warmth of your family and saw the beautiful Italian hills where you trained daily. The impact you left on the community is immense.

"As we sat there at your kitchen table, surrounded by photos, trophies and memories of a wonderful career that lasted too short, we saw the role cycling played in your life. We are proud that we were able to share the last miles of your race with you and your family."