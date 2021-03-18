Canyon pushes Aeroad fix back to Autumn, crediting customers

Canyon has issued further communication to its customers around the progress of ongoing investigations into both the failing seatpost design and the aero cockpit that snapped spectacularly beneath Mathieu van der Poel.

In an email to customers, the brand announced: "The improvement of the seat post will take longer than we originally thought," before continuing "We currently expect to have found a suitable solution by Autumn". Meanwhile, customer orders are being delayed, with Canyon stating they will "probably not be able to deliver before Autumn".

Meanwhile, customers who have already received bikes aren't permitted to use them, after Canyon issued a stop ride notice to owners following the high-profile breakage of Mathieu Van der Poel's handlebar at Le Samyn.

“As you know, our Alpecin-Fenix Cycling Team pro Mathieu van der Poel broke part of the handlebars of his Canyon Aeroad CFR during a bike race at the beginning of March,” the statement read. “This did not show up in any of our industry-standard intensive testing procedures according to ISO4210-5, which we always carry out before launching new products. To ensure the safety of our customers, we will replace the drop bars on the cockpit with a reinforced version.”

Both of the Aeroad CF SLX and CFR models are subject to the stop-ride notice, as they both feature the CP0018 cockpit. This is a proprietary-to-Canyon handlebar-stem system that can be disassembled at the tops to allow for adjustment of the bar width and easy packaging. However, the damage didn't look to be related to this feature as the break could be seen further along, at the point that the STI levers are fitted.

Van der Poel has since been given an adapted version of the CFR frame, whereby mechanics have drilled into the frame to mimic cable entry ports. Customers, however, will be forced to wait.

“We will equip all CFR and CF SLX bikes in the market with the new drop bars, which will be available from July. We have asked our customers not to use their Aeroads until then.”

Bikes will need to be returned to Canyon to undergo the replacement, however, the brand has also announced that it will credit customers as a thank you for their “loyalty and patience,” upon completion. Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad has reported the figure to be €1,000.00. A GBP or USD figure is yet to be announced.