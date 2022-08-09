Cannondale launches new, lighter-weight Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Cannondale has today unearthed the latest iteration of its SuperSix Evo, but rather than the total redesign as many expected this year, it's a limited edition run of lightweight framesets. Cannondale is calling it the SuperSix Evo Leichtbau, which translates from German as 'lightweight construction', and Cannondale claims that it's the "most refined interpretation of SuperSix Evo ever."

According to the brand, the Leichtbau frame is 90 grams lighter than the SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod, bringing it down to 750 grams for a raw frame with hardware. It's unconfirmed which size this relates to, but given Cannondale typically quotes weights for size 56cm frames, it's safe to assume the same goes here. For comparison, at its launch, a painted 56cm SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod was claimed to weigh 866g.

It will be available in just four sizes - 51, 54, 56 and 58cm - and with a total of just 200 frames being made available worldwide, each will be numbered accordingly. Unsurprisingly, access to such an exclusive club will come at the high price of £4,250.00 / $5,200.00 / €4,999.00, including the frame, fork, headset, seatpost, saddle clamp and derailleur hangers.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

It's been three years since Cannondale updated its all-around race bike, and fans of the SuperSix platform would have been hoping that summer 2022 would provide a refresh. However, despite the lead-up to this year's Tour de France being a metaphorical opening of the flood gates, releasing the pressure build-up from delays caused by the pandemic and worldwide supply chain issues, Cannondale's SuperSix Evo was notably absent.

Admittedly, it isn't exactly long in the tooth. Its 30mm tyre clearance, disc brake and tubeless compatibility, aero considerations to the frame tubes and integrated cockpit cabling are all still very much en-vogue and part of the marketing claims for bikes being launched today. Cannondale was an early adopter of all of those technologies and many brands have spent the last three years playing catch up. In its bid to prove to the rest of the industry that it is still forging ahead, Cannondale's SuperSix Evo Leichtbau feels like a flex of 'look what we can do,' not unlike the recently launched BMC Masterpiece range.

(Image credit: Cannondale)

However, in a time where bike availability is seemingly non-existent, waiting lists for new bikes are months (sometimes years) long, and the cost of living is inflating faster than a tubeless tyre with a flash charger, we can't help but wonder whether the positives of proving one's technological prowess and slapping on a huge price tag isn't simply being outweighed alienating customers who just want to buy a bike.