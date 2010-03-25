Cannondale Factory Racing strengthens roster for Fontana

Image 1 of 2 Alex Grant at the end of the stage. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 2 of 2 Ben Sonntag (Fort Lewis College). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Cannondale Factory Racing announced two additional signings just in time for this weekend's opening round of the US Pro XCT in Fontana, California. The team's existing riders, Jeremiah Bishop and Tinker Juarez, who are fresh off of a dominating performance in last weekend's Vision Quest race, will be reinforced by rising cross country and marathon talents Benjamin Sonntag and Alex Grant.

Sonntag, 29, is based in Durango, Colorado, and hails from Willingen, Germany. His best results in 2009 include fifth place in the German cross country national championship and a pair of second place finishes at the challenging La Ruta de los Conquistadores. Last week at the San Dimas road stage race, Sonntag logged a top-20 finish in the time trial.

Grant, also 29, finished fourth at last year's Leadville 100 and second overall at La Ruta de los Conquistadors. He lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is originally from Richmond, Vermont.

Both riders previously raced with Bishop and Juarez on the MonaVie / Cannondale team in 2009.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for coverage of the racing at Fontana this weekend.