Cancellara's bad luck ruins E3 Harelbeke defence

RadioShack leader suffers two crashes and multiple punctures

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) picks himself up from a crash.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) checks over his bike following a crash.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Eyes on the prize: Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) can lay down a marker at E3 Harelbeke.

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Bad luck cost Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) the chance of defending his title in E3 Harelbeke on Friday. The two-time race winner suffered three punctures and two crashes during the race and despite being a major factor in several attacks had to settle for 22nd place on the day.

