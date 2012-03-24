Cancellara's bad luck ruins E3 Harelbeke defence
RadioShack leader suffers two crashes and multiple punctures
Bad luck cost Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) the chance of defending his title in E3 Harelbeke on Friday. The two-time race winner suffered three punctures and two crashes during the race and despite being a major factor in several attacks had to settle for 22nd place on the day.
