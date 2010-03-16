Cancellara returns to Milan-San Remo
Saxo Bank names roster for Italian Classic
Fabian Cancellara will return to Milan-San Remo on Saturday for the first time since his victory in the Italian Classic two years ago.
Related Articles
The Swiss, who was a surprise winner of the event in 2008, will be one of three national road race Champions in his Saxo Bank squad's eight-man line-up for the 101st edition of La Primavera on Saturday.
Cancellara will start alongside Danish Champion Matti Breschel and Luxembourg Champion Andy Schleck. The trio are currently competing in Tirreno-Adriatico alongside Baden Cooke, Stuart O'Grady and Frank Høj.
At the conclusion of Tirreno on Tuesday, those six will travel north to Milan, where they will be joined by Gustav Larsson and Anders Lund for Milan-San Remo.
Last year, the team's best-placed rider was Karsten Kroon (14th), who transferred to BMC Racing Team at the end of the 2009 season.
Saxo Bank for the 101st Milan-San Remo: Fabian Cancellara, Matti Breschel, Andy Schleck, Baden Cooke, Stuart O'Grady, Gustav Larsson, Anders Lund and Frank Høj.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy