Cancellara returns to Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Danish dynamite: Matti Breschel (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Andy Schleck surrounded by his Saxo Bank teammates. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Fabian Cancellara will return to Milan-San Remo on Saturday for the first time since his victory in the Italian Classic two years ago.

Related Articles Milan - San Remo start list

The Swiss, who was a surprise winner of the event in 2008, will be one of three national road race Champions in his Saxo Bank squad's eight-man line-up for the 101st edition of La Primavera on Saturday.

Cancellara will start alongside Danish Champion Matti Breschel and Luxembourg Champion Andy Schleck. The trio are currently competing in Tirreno-Adriatico alongside Baden Cooke, Stuart O'Grady and Frank Høj.

At the conclusion of Tirreno on Tuesday, those six will travel north to Milan, where they will be joined by Gustav Larsson and Anders Lund for Milan-San Remo.

Last year, the team's best-placed rider was Karsten Kroon (14th), who transferred to BMC Racing Team at the end of the 2009 season.

Saxo Bank for the 101st Milan-San Remo: Fabian Cancellara, Matti Breschel, Andy Schleck, Baden Cooke, Stuart O'Grady, Gustav Larsson, Anders Lund and Frank Høj.

