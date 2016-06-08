Cancellara headlines Trek-Segafredo Tour de Suisse line-up

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara sails into a corner during Friday's opening time trial at the 2016 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) riding to fourth place before pulling the pin on the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) warming up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) was in good spirits on stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabian Cancellara will headline Trek-Segafredo’s nine-man roster that will start the Tour de Suisse, held from June 11-19. The Swiss rider last raced at the Giro d’Italia where he abandoned due to illness, and he surely aims to make more of an impact on his home race, especially in the two time trials.

Cancellara has had a season of ups and downs with stage wins at Mallorca Challenge, Volta ao Algarve and Tirreno-Adriatico, he also won Strade Bianche. He was second at Tour of Flanders and had a pair of fourth places at E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgen.

However, he also ran in to difficulty with crashes at Paris-Roubaix and the stomach flu at the Giro d’Italia, which forced him to abandon after the stage 9 time trial.

Cancellara is a 10-time stage winner and one-time overall winner at the Tour de Suisse, and he is the home favourite. He will be joined by teammates Fränk Schleck, Stijn Devolder, Ricardo Zoidl, Peter Stetina, Kiel Reijnen, Jasper Stuyven and Gregory Rast.

The Tour de Suisse is set to begin with a 7.7 prologue in Baar on Sunday, and Cancellara will no doubt be aiming for victory and the first leader's jersey. He will be treated to a second time trial on stage 8 in Davos, this time at a distance of 16.8km.

Cancellara has announced that he will retire at the end of this season, and so the Tour de Suisse, along with the national championships and a trio of stages that cross into Switzerland in the Tour de France, will likely be his last races in his home country.

