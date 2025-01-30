Can Wout van Aert beat Mathieu van der Poel at the cyclocross World Championships?

Changeable weather forecast and fast course could give the Belgian a chance as men's duel sparks 2,500 extra tickets sales

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert will do battle at the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert's decision to take on Mathieu van der Poel at Sunday's UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships has boosted ticket sales for the event, with many in Belgium believing Van Aert can challenge Van der Poel as a favourite for the Cyclo-cross World Championship men's title.

Van Aert had planned a limited winter cyclocross campaign, and had opted out of the Worlds, following a long rehabilitation from his road season-ending crash at the Vuelta a España. However, on Sunday, the three-time 'cross world champion announced a change of heart.

