Can Wout van Aert beat Mathieu van der Poel at the cyclocross World Championships?

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert will do battle at the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin

Wout van Aert's decision to take on Mathieu van der Poel at Sunday's UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships has boosted ticket sales for the event, with many in Belgium believing Van Aert can challenge Van der Poel as a favourite for the Cyclo-cross World Championship men's title.

Van Aert had planned a limited winter cyclocross campaign, and had opted out of the Worlds, following a long rehabilitation from his road season-ending crash at the Vuelta a España. However, on Sunday, the three-time 'cross world champion announced a change of heart.

Van Aert has raced against Van der Poel just twice this winter. Now, another chapter in their career-long rivalry will take place in Liévin in front of a huge crowd.

"Since the announcement on Sunday evening we have sold 2,500 tickets," race organiser Nicolas André told Sporza.

"The presence of Wout van Aert works to our advantage. We are really seeking a spike in ticket sales, and we are very pleased with that."

Van Aert, who won the world title in 2016, 2017, and 2018, heads up a strong Belgian selection including World Cup winner Michael Vanthourenhout, European champion Thibau Nys, and Eli Iserbyt.

Reigning world champion Van der Poel is unbeaten in seven 'cross races this season, including five rounds of the World Cup and both races against Van Aert, who is further disadvantaged by having to start on row three.

Van der Poel is the overwhelming favourite to win again, taking him level with Erik De Vlaeminck on seven titles, while the women's race on Saturday sees a host of fellow Dutch riders at the top of the favourites list.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, weather forecasts over northern France ahead of the weekend forsee dry periods interspersed with heavy showers. The elite women's race on Saturday should be dry and sunny, however.

Course previews have revealed a circuit with some muddy strips, a situation that will worsen as the weekend goes on with the rain and riders cutting up the grass and churning up the mud. Het Nieuwsblad estimates an 85% grass surface and a race without long sections of running.

Belgian national coach Angelo De Clercq told the newspaper that a harsher course could be better for Van Aert on Sunday, while the team is strategising how to get Van Aert from the third row to the front of the race as quickly as possible.

"If it's true that we will still get a lot of rain, the course will only deteriorate. Even more so if there will be a lot of riding on it from Thursday, with the recons and competitions," De Clercq said.

"We will only know what it really looks like on Saturday. But it will be tough, that's for sure – although I do not expect long running sections anywhere.

"At least if we look at the competition on Sunday with the professionals then the tougher, the better for Wout. He will indeed have to come from further back. We have to look again at how we are going to do that."