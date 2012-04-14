Callegarin returns to racing at Giro dell'Appennino

Image 1 of 4 Daniele Callegarin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 2 of 4 Given the reported injuries to Team Type 1's Daniele Callegari, it's no surprise to see so much damage to the front edge of his Limar helmet. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 4 Daniele Callegarin (Team Type 1- Sanofi) (Image credit: Team Type 1) Image 4 of 4 Daniele Callegarin (CDC Cavaliere) at the Tre Valli Varesine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It's been nearly eight months since Daniele Callegarin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) suffered a serious crash during stage 2 at the 2011 USA Pro Cycling Challenge, but his recovery is finally complete and the 29-year-old Italian will return to competition at Sunday's Giro dell'Appennino.

Callegarin was one of five riders who crashed on a cattle guard early in the 210km stage between Gunnison and Aspen and suffered the worst injuries, requiring an airlift to Denver, Colorado for treatment. The Team Type 1 rider sustained a severe concussion, significant facial and dental injuries, two broken hands and deep lacerations which ended his season.

"I've been waiting for this moment and am happy to return to the peloton after the incident that forced me to a forced rest," said Callegarin. "I thank everyone who supported me in recent months and hope to repay them with a good performance."

"Daniele has spent a long time recovering from surgeries, and we're very happy he is coming back fully healthy and fit on the bike to race again. The rest of the season looks wide open for him, and we know he is truly motivated to rejoin the peloton," said Team Type 1-Sanofi general manager Vassili Davidenko.

Callegarin will be joined by Team Type 1-Sanofi teammates Julien Antomarchi, Rubens Bertogliati, Alessandro Bazzana, Fabio Calabria, Javier Megias and Georg Preidler for the 194.5km one-day Italian race.