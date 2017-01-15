Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil RC - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Caleb Ewan rides a size XXS Scott Foil (51mm) (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 21 The dropped seatstays are designed to add a bit of comfort to the frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 21 There isn't a whole lot of seatpost sticking of Ewan's frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 21 Ewan's bike sees an ANT+ speed sensor (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 21 The rear brake on Scott's new Foil is under the bottom bracket (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 21 Plenty of sponsors decorate the rear triangle of the Orica-Scott Foils (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 21 Due to a miscommunication, the Syncros integrated bar/stem combos were delivered in the wrong size. So for now, the team is running Syncros Alloy bars and stems, but the Orica-Scott (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 21 Ewan's is using Syncros RR 1.5 alloy bars with a traditional bend (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 21 The new Foils utilise a direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 21 Ewan is using Shimano's carbon Dura-Ace pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 21 Dura-Ace C-50 rolling stock for Ewan (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 21 Orica-Scott mechanic Craig Geater tells us the new DA Di2 groups should have arrived at their European Service Course. But for Adelaide they're riding the old group (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 21 Ewan uses a SRM powermeter on his race bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 21 Ewan, as well as the rest of the Scott team, are riding the old DA9070 groupset (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 21 Elite's Cannibal bottle cages keep Ewan’s drinks safe and secure (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 21 Seating arrangements are provided by Syncros' FL 1.5, Ti rail saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 21 Packaged up in 25c Conti Compilation tubs (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 21 To keep things neat and tidy, the Orica- Scott mechanics shrink wrap the cables before the go into the frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 21 Ewan's Foil sees Shimano's ultra-reliable Di2 shifting (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 21 Ewan's SRM PC8 computer is anodised blue (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 21 Pretty much all the riders in Adelaide are running 53/39T chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

This article was first published on Bike Radar.

Defending his title at the 2017 People's Choice Criterium, Caleb Ewan and his ultra-aero sprint style beat Sam Bennett, and Peter Sagan.

For his prowess in sprint finishes, Ewan is only five-foot-five-inches tall and rides a size XXS frame. For the this year’s Tour Down Under all of the Orica-Scott riders have opted to ride Scott’s updated Foil frames. The brand claimed the new design offers a 89 per cent increase in vertical compliance, 13 per cent increase in lateral stiffness at the bottom bracket, 13.5 per cent increase at the head tube stiffness and 6 per cent increase at the fork compared to the original model.

Still running last year’s Dura-Ace 9070 group, Ewan’s bike also sees an SRM power meter, and 170mm cranks. As with the majority of the riders here, Ewan is running 53/39T chainrings and an 11-28T cassette.

The Scott mechanics have been hard at work for the past couple of days, prepping the team's bikes for the race. Some miscommunication led to several of the wrong parts being delivered, so when we got our hands on Ewan’s bike, they had not yet set up the Syncros integrated Carbon bar/stem combo.

In spite of this, the rest of the bike was ready to roll, kitted with Dura-Ace C-50 wheels wrapped in 25mm Continental Competition tubulars.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Scott Foil RC (Size XXS, 51cm)

Fork: Foil HMX

Stem:Syncros Foil

Handlebar: Syncros RR1.5 400mm

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9110 Direct Mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9110 rear Super SLR Dual pivot Direct Mount

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, SRM 170mm, 53/39T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C-50

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Syncros FL 1.5

Seatpost: Syncros Foil Aero carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.65m

Rider's weight: 61kg

Saddle height from bottom bracket: 635mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 400mm

