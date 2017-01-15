Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil RC - Gallery
Colin Levitch / Immediate Media
The Australian's race winning bike for the People's Choice Classic
This article was first published on Bike Radar.
Related Articles
Defending his title at the 2017 People's Choice Criterium, Caleb Ewan and his ultra-aero sprint style beat Sam Bennett, and Peter Sagan.
For his prowess in sprint finishes, Ewan is only five-foot-five-inches tall and rides a size XXS frame. For the this year’s Tour Down Under all of the Orica-Scott riders have opted to ride Scott’s updated Foil frames. The brand claimed the new design offers a 89 per cent increase in vertical compliance, 13 per cent increase in lateral stiffness at the bottom bracket, 13.5 per cent increase at the head tube stiffness and 6 per cent increase at the fork compared to the original model.
Still running last year’s Dura-Ace 9070 group, Ewan’s bike also sees an SRM power meter, and 170mm cranks. As with the majority of the riders here, Ewan is running 53/39T chainrings and an 11-28T cassette.
The Scott mechanics have been hard at work for the past couple of days, prepping the team's bikes for the race. Some miscommunication led to several of the wrong parts being delivered, so when we got our hands on Ewan’s bike, they had not yet set up the Syncros integrated Carbon bar/stem combo.
In spite of this, the rest of the bike was ready to roll, kitted with Dura-Ace C-50 wheels wrapped in 25mm Continental Competition tubulars.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: Scott Foil RC (Size XXS, 51cm)
- Fork: Foil HMX
- Stem:Syncros Foil
- Handlebar: Syncros RR1.5 400mm
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9110 Direct Mount
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9110 rear Super SLR Dual pivot Direct Mount
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, SRM 170mm, 53/39T
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C-50
- Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
- Saddle: Syncros FL 1.5
- Seatpost: Syncros Foil Aero carbon
- Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
- Critical measurements
- Rider's height: 1.65m
- Rider's weight: 61kg
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 635mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 400mm
Click or swipe through the pictures above to see the full gallery of the young Aussie’s bike.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy