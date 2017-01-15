Trending

Caleb Ewan's Scott Foil RC - Gallery

The Australian's race winning bike for the People's Choice Classic

Image 1 of 21

Caleb Ewan rides a size XXS Scott Foil (51mm)

Caleb Ewan rides a size XXS Scott Foil (51mm)
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 2 of 21

The dropped seatstays are designed to add a bit of comfort to the frame

The dropped seatstays are designed to add a bit of comfort to the frame
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 3 of 21

There isn't a whole lot of seatpost sticking of Ewan's frame

There isn't a whole lot of seatpost sticking of Ewan's frame
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 4 of 21

Ewan's bike sees an ANT+ speed sensor

Ewan's bike sees an ANT+ speed sensor
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 5 of 21

The rear brake on Scott's new Foil is under the bottom bracket

The rear brake on Scott's new Foil is under the bottom bracket
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 6 of 21

Plenty of sponsors decorate the rear triangle of the Orica-Scott Foils

Plenty of sponsors decorate the rear triangle of the Orica-Scott Foils
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 7 of 21

Due to a miscommunication, the Syncros integrated bar/stem combos were delivered in the wrong size. So for now, the team is running Syncros Alloy bars and stems, but the Orica-Scott

Due to a miscommunication, the Syncros integrated bar/stem combos were delivered in the wrong size. So for now, the team is running Syncros Alloy bars and stems, but the Orica-Scott
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 8 of 21

Ewan's is using Syncros RR 1.5 alloy bars with a traditional bend

Ewan's is using Syncros RR 1.5 alloy bars with a traditional bend
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 9 of 21

The new Foils utilise a direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace brakes

The new Foils utilise a direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace brakes
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 10 of 21

Ewan is using Shimano's carbon Dura-Ace pedals

Ewan is using Shimano's carbon Dura-Ace pedals
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 11 of 21

Dura-Ace C-50 rolling stock for Ewan

Dura-Ace C-50 rolling stock for Ewan
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 12 of 21

Orica-Scott mechanic Craig Geater tells us the new DA Di2 groups should have arrived at their European Service Course. But for Adelaide they're riding the old group

Orica-Scott mechanic Craig Geater tells us the new DA Di2 groups should have arrived at their European Service Course. But for Adelaide they're riding the old group
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 13 of 21

Ewan uses a SRM powermeter on his race bike

Ewan uses a SRM powermeter on his race bike
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 14 of 21

Ewan, as well as the rest of the Scott team, are riding the old DA9070 groupset

Ewan, as well as the rest of the Scott team, are riding the old DA9070 groupset
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 15 of 21

Elite's Cannibal bottle cages keep Ewan’s drinks safe and secure

Elite's Cannibal bottle cages keep Ewan’s drinks safe and secure
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 16 of 21

Seating arrangements are provided by Syncros' FL 1.5, Ti rail saddle

Seating arrangements are provided by Syncros' FL 1.5, Ti rail saddle
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 17 of 21

Packaged up in 25c Conti Compilation tubs

Packaged up in 25c Conti Compilation tubs
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 18 of 21

To keep things neat and tidy, the Orica- Scott mechanics shrink wrap the cables before the go into the frame

To keep things neat and tidy, the Orica- Scott mechanics shrink wrap the cables before the go into the frame
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 19 of 21

Ewan's Foil sees Shimano's ultra-reliable Di2 shifting

Ewan's Foil sees Shimano's ultra-reliable Di2 shifting
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 20 of 21

Ewan's SRM PC8 computer is anodised blue

Ewan's SRM PC8 computer is anodised blue
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)
Image 21 of 21

Pretty much all the riders in Adelaide are running 53/39T chainrings

Pretty much all the riders in Adelaide are running 53/39T chainrings
(Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

This article was first published on Bike Radar.

Related Articles

Ewan ready for multiple outcomes at Australian championships

Ewan welcomes the pressure ahead of Tour Down Under

Ewan beats Bennett and Sagan in People's Choice Classic

Defending his title at the 2017 People's Choice Criterium, Caleb Ewan and his ultra-aero sprint style beat Sam Bennett, and Peter Sagan.

For his prowess in sprint finishes, Ewan is only five-foot-five-inches tall and rides a size XXS frame. For the this year’s Tour Down Under all of the Orica-Scott riders have opted to ride Scott’s updated Foil frames. The brand claimed the new design offers a 89 per cent increase in vertical compliance, 13 per cent increase in lateral stiffness at the bottom bracket, 13.5 per cent increase at the head tube stiffness and 6 per cent increase at the fork compared to the original model.

Still running last year’s Dura-Ace 9070 group, Ewan’s bike also sees an SRM power meter, and 170mm cranks. As with the majority of the riders here, Ewan is running 53/39T chainrings and an 11-28T cassette.

The Scott mechanics have been hard at work for the past couple of days, prepping the team's bikes for the race. Some miscommunication led to several of the wrong parts being delivered, so when we got our hands on Ewan’s bike, they had not yet set up the Syncros integrated Carbon bar/stem combo.

In spite of this, the rest of the bike was ready to roll, kitted with Dura-Ace C-50 wheels wrapped in 25mm Continental Competition tubulars.

Complete bike specifications

  • Frame: Scott Foil RC (Size XXS, 51cm)
  • Fork: Foil HMX
  • Stem:Syncros Foil
  • Handlebar: Syncros RR1.5 400mm
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9110 Direct Mount
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9110 rear Super SLR Dual pivot Direct Mount
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2
  • Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
  • Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed
  • Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, SRM 170mm, 53/39T
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
  • Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C-50
  • Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
  • Saddle: Syncros FL 1.5
  • Seatpost: Syncros Foil Aero carbon
  • Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
  • Critical measurements
  • Rider's height: 1.65m
  • Rider's weight: 61kg
  • Saddle height from bottom bracket: 635mm
  • Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 400mm

Click or swipe through the pictures above to see the full gallery of the young Aussie’s bike.